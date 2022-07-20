ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

Sheboygan PD, Municipal Court Building Closed to Public Thursday & Friday

By Kevin Zimmermann
wxerfm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have business to do with the Sheboygan Police Department this week you may have to adjust your schedule because the entire parking lot at the building...

wxerfm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes on WIS 26 reopen after crash

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes on WIS 26 have reopened following a brief closure caused by a Saturday morning crash. Original Story: NOW: Left lane closed on WIS 26 due to crash. SATURDAY 7/23/2022 11:59a.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A lane is temporarily closed on northbound WIS 26...
OSHKOSH, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Lac La Belle water recovery; search for man to resume Saturday

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - A search of Lac La Belle will continue Saturday, July 22 after a possible drowning was first reported Thursday night. Officials said the effort is now considered a recovery. A Facebook post from the Western Lakes Fire District said they know a man was swimming in the...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

65-year-old Green Bay woman arrested for 4th OWI, seen swerving & braking on HWY 29

(WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay was arrested for her fourth OWI after she was allegedly seen driving at varying speeds and swerving on State Highway 29 in Brown County. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, on July 22 around 12 a.m., a complaint came in of a vehicle driving eastbound on State Highway 29. The driver was reportedly traveling at varying speeds, swerving and braking.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheboygan, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Sheboygan, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Argument in Neenah gentleman’s club leads to weapons being displayed, deputies seek information

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident involving weapons that occurred at a gentleman’s club in Neenah on July 10. According to a release, deputies responded to the Peppermint Hippo around 4:30 a.m. on July 10 after receiving a call that reported ‘several individuals entering the business with semi-automatic handguns.’
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

WATCH: New video of Fox River boat crash on July 9

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has released a new video of the boat crash on the Fox River that happened July 9 around 10:00 p.m. A powerboat being operated by 52-year-old Jason Lindemann collided with a two-story paddle boat with 43 passengers and crew on board. After the crash, Lindemann and his passengers fled the scene.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Green Bay PD Investigates Eastside Shooting

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Officers from the Green Bay Police Department were called to the 700 Blk of Chapel View Rd just after 11pm last night (WED) for the report of a physical disturbance involving two people. Shortly after arriving on scene, officers encountered a distraught person who...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Drop Box#Finance Department#Public Thursday#Spd#The Police Department
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Brown Co. deputies arrest suspect considered armed and dangerous

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Deputies in Brown County were searching for a man who they said was armed and dangerous. On Wednesday, officials said he was in custody. A nationwide arrest warrant was issued for Christopher Jackson, 35, of Kenosha. Brown County Sheriff’s officials said he was last seen in a black four-door Ford Fusion with Wisconsin license plate AJG5000. He is also a registered over-the-road truck driver.
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - July 18, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Monday, July 18, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WISN

Stadium Interchange traffic shut down in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — All ramps southbound to Brewers Boulevard are closed from the Stadium Interchange following reports that a vehicle was struck by gunfire. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle was hit on southbound Miller Parkway just north of National Avenue in Milwaukee. This closure includes WIS 175...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wearegreenbay.com

Significant drug bust in Fond du Lac, four taken into custody

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office has made another significant illegal drug seizure. According to a Facebook post, a deputy with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Sunday, July 17 around 7:30 p.m. near I-41 and CTH F for a traffic violation.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man wanted by Brown County Sheriff’s in custody

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on a suspect who deputies had been looking for since early June. Deputies say that they have Christopher Charles Jackson in custody. A nationwide arrest warrant was issued for Jackson on June 3. Court records...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Co-owner of Neenah business dispels myths on what caused building collapse

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A business in Neenah had a partial building collapse on Thursday, and the co-owner dismissed some false reports circulating on what the cause was. According to co-owner Karin Charles, there were multiple false reports of the cause of the roof collapse at Crucible Foundry. There were reports circulating of a heating unit collapsing through the roof as well as reports of a gas explosion.
NEENAH, WI
TMJ4 News

59-year-old ejected, killed in crash in Dodge County

DODGE CO. — The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said a deputy on patrol discovered a single-vehicle crash shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday. Officials said the crash happened on County Highway G, approaching County Highway CP, in the Township of Westford. A deputy discovered the driver, a 59-year-old man, and began performing life-saving measures.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

7-20-22 fatal rollover crash in dodge county

One person was killed in a one vehicle rollover crash in Dodge County. The crash happened shortly after 12:30am Wednesday on Highway G near Highway CP in the Township of Westford. The 59 year old male driver failed to negotiate a curve, and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
whby.com

Appleton pizzeria owner sentenced to prison for tax evasion

GREEN BAY, Wis–The owner of an Appleton restaurant will spend six months in prison for tax evasion. Paul Vanderlinden is also sentenced in Green Bay Federal Court to a year on supervised release for Filing False Tax Returns and Failing to Collect and Pay Payroll Taxes. Vanderlinden was paying...
APPLETON, WI
nbc15.com

59-year-old man dead after truck flips over on County Highway G

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A 59-year old man was ejected from his vehicle and later pronounced dead early Wednesday morning after his truck overturned on a highway near the Township of Westford. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said that at around 12:40 a.m., a deputy from the department found...
DODGE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy