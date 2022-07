Something to look forward to: It's been over a year since the internet lost its collective mind over the nine-foot six-inch undead woman called Lady Dimitrescu, who, despite being a vampiric antagonist in Resident Evil Village, became a thirst trap for those who like really, really tall and rather stern women. Thankfully, Lady D. will return in a new expansion for the game, one where you get to control her, and Capcom has just released gameplay footage of what this will look like.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO