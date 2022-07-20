ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Search For Salamanders At Moraine

By Tyler Friel
 2 days ago

A local park is welcoming attendees to a fun and family-friendly event scheduled for later this week. On...

Rare species of moth spotted in Scotland for first time

July 20 (UPI) -- The Scottish Wildlife Trust said a visitor to a wildlife reserve spotted a sallow-shoot piercer moth -- the first of its species documented in the country. The wildlife trust said Bill Higgins was walking in the Cathkin Marsh Wildlife Reserve, which is operated by the trust and situated near Glasgow, when he identified the unusual visitor.
Taking care of a Christmas cactus

Christmas cactus (Schlumbergera) The Christmas cactus isn't just for Christmas! In fact, the plant can be kept year round and can thrive for many years. They do very well in porous clay pots, and they love being in areas with high humidity. The plant generally blooms throughout the winter.
The Environmental Pros and Cons of Covering Your Yard With Fake Grass

With the recent water contingency efforts throughout Texas, California, and other U.S. states, as well as the ongoing decline of pollinators such as bees, you've likely heard environmentalists shame homeowners who meticulously maintain their lawns. But evidently, environmentalists aren't particularly pleased with those who opt for fake grass, either. Although...
Researchers Investigate the Natural Time-Keeping Ability of Songbirds

According to recent research led by researchers at The University of Texas at Austin, an unassuming species of songbird is on par with professional musicians when it comes to timing. The study is the first to test an animal's natural capacity for timekeeping outside of a laboratory setting. Time Keeping...
Monarch Butterflies Are Now Officially an Endangered Species

The monarch butterfly—a treasured visitor to gardens across America—was officially designated an endangered species Wednesday. Known for its epic biannual migration spanning 2,500 miles across the continent between its summer and winter grounds, the numbers of monarchs of the butterflies have plummeted by between 23 and 72 percent in the last 10 years, according to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN). By joining the organization’s Red List, this is the first time the monarch butterfly has been officially recognized as being at risk of extinction. “It’s hard for people to imagine that something that shows up in their backyard is threatened,” Anna Walker, who led the monarch butterfly assessment, told National Geographic.
Some female bears may select dens near to people to keep the threat of males away

Some female bears may select dens for hibernation in areas nearer to human activity to keep the threat of males from them and their vulnerable newborn cubs, researchers suggest. A study led by conservation experts at Nottingham Trent University and European partners involved monitoring populations of brown bears in the...
New Jersey's Hummingbirds Have Sophisticated Taste

A male Ruby-Throated Hummingbird.(Joshua J. Cotten/Unsplash) New Jersey’s Hummingbirds prefer Domino sugar over other brands of sugar. Case closed. This is not a sponsored ad for Domino sugar. This is written exclusively for the hummingbird-lover wondering how they can have hummingbirds visit their gardens more frequently – because it won’t happen with other white sugar brands – at least it didn’t for me.

