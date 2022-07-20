ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Greenblatt's insider account of Trump's quest for Mideast peace

By Mike Allen
Axios
Axios
 4 days ago

Jason Greenblatt — President Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, and one of his longest-serving aides — is out with "In the Path of Abraham," an insider account of the administration's Mideast diplomacy, including the historic Abraham Accords peace agreement. Why it matters: Greenblatt was one...

www.axios.com

CBS News

Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney believes the White House officials testifying about Trump in Jan. 6 hearings - "The Takeout"

Former President Trump's White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney believes Cassidy Hutchinson and other top Trump officials who have testified against former President Trump before the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot. "She's a lifelong Republican," Mulvaney said of Hutchinson on "The Takeout." "She worked for Ted Cruz....
POTUS
Axios

How Trump could reimpose "Schedule F" in 2025

Sources close to former President Trump say he would immediately reimpose his "Schedule F" executive order if he takes back the White House in the 2024 presidential elections, Axios' Jonathan Swan reports. Why it matters: It would effectively upend the modern civil service, and put future presidents in the position...
POTUS
Axios

A radical plan for Trump’s second term

Former President Trump’s top allies are preparing to radically reshape the federal government if he is re-elected, purging potentially thousands of civil servants and filling career posts with loyalists to him and his "America First” ideology, people involved in the discussions tell Axios. The impact could go well...
POTUS
Axios

Trump's revenge

President Donald Trump was attending the National Prayer Breakfast, but showing no sign of grace. Lips pursed, face alternating between anger and frustration, he lashed out at enemies who had brought him to the doors of impeachment. He brandished the day's newspapers, waving them above his head. The first headline: "ACQUITTED." The next: “Trump Acquitted." It was Feb. 6, 2020.
POTUS
Axios

Trump to tout Schedule F at Turning Point rally

Former President Trump, in remarks prepared for delivery in Florida on Saturday evening, plans to tout his "Schedule F" executive order — and call on Congress to give the president more power to fire federal employees, according to excerpts obtained by Axios. The former president's new blitz against federal...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Bannon threatens Jan 6 committee staffers on Tucker Carlson hours after contempt conviction

Steve Bannon has accused staffers of the January 6 House Committee of broadcasting lies on national television, just hours after his contempt conviction on Friday. After a four-day trial, the former White House chief strategist was held guilty of contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena from the House panel probing the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. Bannon had pleaded not guilty.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes

As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

July 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine pressed ahead with efforts to restart grain exports from Odesa and other Black Sea ports after a missile attack that cast doubt over whether Russia would honour a deal aimed at easing global food shortages caused by the war. read more.
POLITICS
Axios

GOP inches closer to 10 Senate votes on same-sex marriage

Support among Republican senators is gradually building for a House-passed bill to repeal the Defense of Marriage Act and codify federal recognition for marriage equality, with senators predicting it will eventually get the votes it needs to pass. Why it matters: Conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas signaled last month...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Turkey's Erdogan rails at Greece over Muslim minority rights

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday criticized Greece for allegedly violating a settlement that has governed relations between the rivals for nearly a century. In a statement released on the 99th anniversary of the Lausanne Treaty, Erdogan accused Athens of undermining the rights of the Muslim minority in Greece’s Thrace region. Muslims in Thrace make up about 32% of the province’s population and consist of ethnic Turks, Roma and Bulgarian-speaking Pomaks. “The conditions registered in the treaty, especially the rights of the Turkish minority, have been ignored or deliberately eroded,” the nationalist leader said. “It is not possible for our country to accept this situation, which is incompatible with good neighborly relations and loyalty to the treaty.” The 1923 treaty was signed by the new Republic of Turkey to settle disputes with the Allies, including Greece, following World War I and the Turkish War of Independence.
WORLD
Axios

Final Jan. 6 summer hearing turns Trump's favorite mediums against him

The Jan. 6 committee, through testimony from top White House officials and Donald Trump's twitter feed, showed how the former president watched in real time as a violent mob of his supporters attacked the Capitol but resisted calls to act. Why it matters: Without the major revelations of past hearings,...
POTUS
Axios

Cheney: "Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office"

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee, said Thursday that there was "no ambiguity [and] no nuance" that former President Trump violated his oath of office. Why it matters: Cheney's closing remarks come after a primetime hearing during which committee members tied Trump's actions to the...
POTUS
Axios

Trump resisted pressure to condemn Jan. 6 violence, witness testifies

Deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews testified Thursday that after former President Trump attacked then-Vice President Mike Pence in a tweet on Jan. 6, he resisted calls from his staff to condemn the violence. Driving the news: Matthews testified that after Trump's tweet, she urged then-press secretary Kayleigh McEnany to speak...
POTUS
Axios

Utah is struggling to reach newly arrived Ukrainian refugees

Utah is struggling to track and reach Ukrainian refugees who have recently arrived, according to Asha Parekh, director of the Utah Refugee Services Office. Catch up fast: After Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, President Biden announced the U.S. would welcome 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing their country. In April, a...
UTAH STATE
Axios

Axios

