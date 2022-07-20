Korean cheese dogs from Denver's Mukja Food Truck are epically tasty

If you live in Denver, I have a crispy, cheesy treat to share with you.

Why it matters: One bite sent me straight to nirvana (pictured above).

Details: Mukja Food Truck — owned by mother-daughter duo Julia Rivera and Kayla Makowski — has taken Denver by storm in recent years with its heavenly Korean fusion street snacks, from wonton nachos to kimchi fries.

The star of the show is the cheese dog, which has gone viral for its epic long-stretching string pulls.

The dogs are essentially deep-fried mozzarella rolled in sugar and topped with a range of decadent delights, from tiny potato chunks to Flamin' Hot Cheeto dust.

What I ordered: A "Korean street cheese" dog topped with spicy ketchup and honey mustard ($5); an "elote cheese dog" rolled in corn and drizzled with mayo, cotija cheese, chili-lime spice and cilantro ($7); and a "hot diggity dog" (half beef, half fried mozz) rolled in potatoes and topped with spicy ketchup and honey mustard ($7).

The elote dog was my favorite, but they were all sinfully scrumptious.

What's next: You can catch the food truck Wednesday, July 20, from 4-8pm at Long Table Brewhouse in Denver's North Park Hill neighborhood.