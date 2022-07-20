Korean cheese dogs from Denver's Mukja Food Truck are epically tasty
If you live in Denver, I have a crispy, cheesy treat to share with you.
Why it matters: One bite sent me straight to nirvana (pictured above).
Details: Mukja Food Truck — owned by mother-daughter duo Julia Rivera and Kayla Makowski — has taken Denver by storm in recent years with its heavenly Korean fusion street snacks, from wonton nachos to kimchi fries.
- The star of the show is the cheese dog, which has gone viral for its epic long-stretching string pulls.
- The dogs are essentially deep-fried mozzarella rolled in sugar and topped with a range of decadent delights, from tiny potato chunks to Flamin' Hot Cheeto dust.
What I ordered: A "Korean street cheese" dog topped with spicy ketchup and honey mustard ($5); an "elote cheese dog" rolled in corn and drizzled with mayo, cotija cheese, chili-lime spice and cilantro ($7); and a "hot diggity dog" (half beef, half fried mozz) rolled in potatoes and topped with spicy ketchup and honey mustard ($7).
- The elote dog was my favorite, but they were all sinfully scrumptious.
What's next: You can catch the food truck Wednesday, July 20, from 4-8pm at Long Table Brewhouse in Denver's North Park Hill neighborhood.
- Mukja will also be slinging dogs at Sloan's Lake Park from 10am-7pm this upcoming Saturday and Sunday for the Colorado Dragon Boat Festival.
- Weekly schedules are posted on the team's Instagram page, and their cheese dog menu changes regularly.
