Ohtani calls shot — in English — with All-Star hit

One pitcher apparently tried to extend Albert Pujols’ Home Run Derby to the next day. Oakland Athletics pitcher Paul Blackburn seemed to reveal to the media on Thursday that he intentionally grooved fastballs to Pujols during the MLB All-Star Game. Blackburn said he noticed while on the mound that catcher Alejandro Kirk of the Toronto Blue Jays (his battery mate for the day) was calling for nothing but inside fastballs with Pujols at the plate. Blackburn added that he went along with it, per Athletics announcer Vince Cotroneo.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO