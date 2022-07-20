Ohtani calls shot — in English — with All-Star hit

It's hard to ask for a much better turnout as Dodger fans to see six members of their team represented in the first All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium since 1980. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts seemed pleased with six of players earning All-Star honors, but still believes his catcher Will Smith should have been on the roster.
One pitcher apparently tried to extend Albert Pujols’ Home Run Derby to the next day. Oakland Athletics pitcher Paul Blackburn seemed to reveal to the media on Thursday that he intentionally grooved fastballs to Pujols during the MLB All-Star Game. Blackburn said he noticed while on the mound that catcher Alejandro Kirk of the Toronto Blue Jays (his battery mate for the day) was calling for nothing but inside fastballs with Pujols at the plate. Blackburn added that he went along with it, per Athletics announcer Vince Cotroneo.
The Los Angeles Lakers face a tough set of circumstances ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. They’ve tried to find a solution to their Russell Westbrook problem, but their efforts haven’t panned out. Until the Lakers are willing to part with future draft capital to dump Westbrook’s contract,...
Pedro Moura and Erick Rowan join Ben Verlander to talk about their favorite All-Star Game moments, featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw starting and Rachel Robinson's 100th birthday celebration. Afterwards, Ben Verlander asks Moura and Rowan whether the San Diego Padres, the St. Louis Cardinals, the Philadelphia Phillies, and the San Francisco Giants will make the playoffs and if the Dodgers have underperformed thus far.
A look at what’s happening around the majors on Saturday:. Jarren Duran and the Red Sox will try to shake off what happened at Fenway Park, where Toronto went on a run rampage that included an inside-the-park grand slam thanks to Duran’s misplay and negligence. The Blue Jays...
The Los Angeles Dodgers opened the second half of the 2022 season by hosting division-rival San Francisco Giants with a promotional Cody Bellinger bobblehead giveaway. Thursday’s game drew an announced attendance of 53,165, which was the team’s 10th sellout of the season and the largest paid attendance in all of Major league Baseball this year.
In less than 30 minutes, there are nearly 200,000 views on the video. Ohtani is one of the best players in all of baseball, and in addition to 20 home runs, he also has a 2.80 ERA as a pitcher. He is 9-5 in 16 starts, so he is one...
The 2022 MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium was the most-attended series of ballpark events since the festivities were hosted at Yankee Stadium in 2008. Over a three-day span of All-Star events at Dodger Stadium, MLB announced 152,182 in attendance. That began with a paid attendance of 49,565 for the MLB Futures Game to kick off All-Star Saturday.
Comments / 0