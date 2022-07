NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Maura Healey pledged to be a governor who will listen to Berkshire County's needs during a campaign sweep on Thursday. "I appreciate the lived experience here and know that I will be a governor who will see Berkshire County who will listen to Berkshire County. I will show up for Berkshire County," said the Democratic candidate at a crowded "coffee hour" at 413 Bistro on Thursday morning.

