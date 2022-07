A woman died and a man was hospitalized when he crashed and flipped their vehicle at the Allegheny County Airport following a hit and run, police said Saturday. According to Allegheny County Police, the pair were in a black Cadillac Escalade around 3:20 a.m. when the male driver nearly struck a Duquesne police vehicle on State Route 837 near Center Street. The motorist in the Escalade then struck another vehicle and failed to stop.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO