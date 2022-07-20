Orioles draft 7-foot pitcher on Day 3

BALTIMORE -- The O's are taking on the New York Yankees tonight in their first game back at Camden Yards in almost two weeks.And while its 10-game winning streak came to an end last week, the team is still at .500, and many fans here in Baltimore are feeling optimistic about their chances. "Very excited, Orioles playing well," said Scott Bowman. Yankees just lost twice yesterday. Excited for the three game weekend series." The Orioles' 10-game winning streak came to end last Friday, but fans outside Pickles Pub said that they are still very impressed with the team and think...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO