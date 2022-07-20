ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Residents want to ‘trash the tax’

By JULIE DRAKE Valley Press Staff Writer
Antelope Valley Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANCASTER — Residents upset over a proposed increase in the solid waste collection fee for single-family dwelling units that would...

www.avpress.com

beverlyhillscourier.com

City Council Opposes LA County Charter Amendment

At its July 19 regular meeting, the Beverly Hills City Council unanimously opposed a proposal by the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors to change how a duly elected sheriff can be removed from office. Specifically, on July 26, the Supervisors will consider calling a special election on Nov. 8 to vote on an amendment to the county charter that would allow an elected sheriff to be removed by a four-fifths vote.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Appointed commissioner seeks Bettencourt’s seat

LANCASTER — Newly appointed City of Palmdale Planning Commissioner Marcos Alvarez pulled candidate nomination papers to run against Councilwoman Laura Bettencourt in the Nov. 8 general election — the day after Bettencourt nominated Alvarez to serve as her District 3 representative on the commission — according to the City Clerk’s office.
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Planners OK pair of alcohol permits

PALMDALE — The Planning Commission, on Thursday, approved permits for two new businesses to offer beer and wine for sale, despite some concerns regarding over-saturation of the area with outlets selling alcohol. The businesses — one already open and one still undergoing renovations — required conditional use permits for...
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Outdoor gear store allowed to sell guns

PALMDALE — The City Council approved a gun dealer permit for an existing outdoor sporting gear store, Wednesday night. The store, Beeeft, is at 550 West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P), in a shopping center near Country Club Drive. The store applied for the required gun dealer permit six...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Jerry Brown
Antelope Valley Press

District to use deputies despite protests

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District will use school resource deputies for summer school and the 2022-23 school year despite protests from members of the public who urged the Board to reject the proposed contract. Sarah Lucero, a legal intern with Disability Rights California and a student...
LANCASTER, CA
easyreadernews.com

Retail marijuana allowed in Redondo Beach

In a 4-0 vote Tuesday night, the city council approved retail cannabis sales in Redondo Beach. The decision begins the process to issue permits for two stores, in eligible areas across the city, including inland zones and coastal zones, pending Coastal Commission approval. The vote concluded a five-year process, delayed...
oc-breeze.com

Contract Cities announces plan to expand membership

As implied by its name, California Contract Cities Association (CCCA) aims to provide support to local government agencies throughout the state. With roots firmly planted in Los Angeles County, CCCA has traditionally focused on cities within the L.A. region. However, CCCA recognizes that all cities are contract cities in one way or another and encourages all to consider becoming a member city. Whether it’s police, fire or animal control, California cities rely on partners to serve their constituents with a wide variety of services. When those cities collaborate, they are able to strengthen their voice to advance the benefits of local control and governance – CCCA’s exact mission!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Auto-immune disorder sidelines mayor

PALMDALE — Mayor Steve Hofbauer has been hospitalized with an auto-immune disorder, requiring transfer from Antelope Valley Medical Center to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to a statement he made on Facebook. Hofbauer was absent from Wednesday’s City Council meeting, and Interim City Manager Ronda Perez read...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Canyon News

Residents Asked To Reduce Water Consumption

WEST HOLLYWOOD—Southern California is experiencing severe drought conditions, where the scientists have found the extreme dryness since 2000 has become the driest 22-year period in at least 1,200 years, a megadrought that research shows is being intensified by climate change. West Hollywood residents and businesses are served by two...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
smobserved.com

Santa Monica Wins $65,000 Judgment Against Local Landlord in Tenant Harassment Case

Santa Monica has won a $65,000 stipulated judgment against a local landlord who 'allegedly attempted a wrongful eviction" against a family in a rent-controlled apartment. Last April, the city's Attorney's Office filed a lawsuit alleging that the landlords of the apartment building at 848 18th Street used "fraudulent and coercive tactics" to attempt to force a family to leave their apartment after the tenants asked for repairs and maintenance work, Santa Monica officials said.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Hughes pulls papers to pursue seat on AVUHSD Board

PALMDALE — Charles F. Hughes, a retired correctional officer, pulled nomination papers, Thursday, to run for the Antelope Valley Union High School District Trustee Area No. 1 seat held by current trustee John Rush, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder-County Clerk. Hughes is an associate of former Board...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

More Than 600 Southern California Grocery Store Pharmacists Authorize Strike

LOS ANGELES – More than 600 pharmacists and pharmacy workers at Ralphs, Vons, Albertsons and Pavilions stores in Southern California could walk out following an “overwhelming” membership vote to authorize union leadership to call for a strike. No dates have been set for a strike and negotiations...
ECONOMY
Antelope Valley Press

County seeks contempt hearing for Villanueva

LOS ANGELES — Attorneys for Los Angeles County filed court papers, Thursday, asking a court to consider holding Sheriff Alex Villanueva and his undersheriff in contempt for allegedly ignoring subpoenas to appear before the Civilian Oversight Commission and testify about alleged deputy cliques. Subpoenas to Villanueva and Undersheriff Timothy...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

