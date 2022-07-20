Woman killed on I-77 identified

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Summit County Medical Examiner says a 29-year-old woman was killed on I-77 Tuesday morning.

The medical examiner reports Morgan Guice, of Akron, was walking in the left lane of I-77 northbound near Vernon Odom Blvd. when she was hit by a car. Police say the woman crossed the interstate eastbound from the southbound shoulder and climbed over the median barrier. The woman was hit while attempting to cross the northbound lanes, police say.

She was pronounced dead just after 6 a.m.

Lanes were blocked on I-77 North at V. Odom in Akron .

According to police, the driver of the vehicle, a 64-year-old Akron man, remained at the scene and was not injured during the incident.

