Akron, OH

Woman killed on I-77 identified

By Cris Belle
 4 days ago

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Summit County Medical Examiner says a 29-year-old woman was killed on I-77 Tuesday morning.

The medical examiner reports Morgan Guice, of Akron, was walking in the left lane of I-77 northbound near Vernon Odom Blvd. when she was hit by a car. Police say the woman crossed the interstate eastbound from the southbound shoulder and climbed over the median barrier. The woman was hit while attempting to cross the northbound lanes, police say.

She was pronounced dead just after 6 a.m.

Lanes were blocked on I-77 North at V. Odom in Akron .

According to police, the driver of the vehicle, a 64-year-old Akron man, remained at the scene and was not injured during the incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 48

Greg
3d ago

That's a scary way to die and sad. This is why you are best to call for help and not walk on a highway. people aren't expecting people to be on a highway. People can't avoid animals well. Pretty said they can't avoid humans well either. One of my fears is not seeing someone and hitting them. I could imagine the horror to be a driver the hits a human. I may be weird. but, I'm saddened when I rarely hit an animal. To hit a human would probably be a major scare on ones life forever.

Reply(19)
28
mary123beth
3d ago

So many of these stories happening, people walking on the highways. It's making me wonder if some aren't intentional suicides 🤷‍♀️. Regardless, it's very sad.

Reply(1)
8
Carla Robinson Perry
3d ago

This is Sad as ever, I wonder if she trying to get away from someone? My Condolences🕊🌹 RIHP Young lady, So sry

Reply
9
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident#Morgan Guice#Nexstar Media Inc
