Chicago, IL

Chicago First Alert Weather: Highs in the 80s

By Ed Curran
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A sunny day is ahead.

Wednesday's temperatures will be in the upper 80s with breezy conditions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IRYAD_0gm4HvU600

Temperatures climb to the 90s Thursday with isolated showers and storms in the afternoon.

The next chance for storms arrive over the weekend.

