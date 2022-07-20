Chicago First Alert Weather: Highs in the 80s

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Storms kicked off this July 23. A severe storm, shortly after midnight brought heavy rainfall to Lake and McHenry counties. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Kane, Kendall, and DeKalb counties until 10 a.m. The National Weather Service confirms a tornado in south Naperville -- leaving snapped trees & minor roof damage. Additional information will be provided at a later time. Scattered storms through much of the morning with sunshine after that. More storms as we approach evening. Some of the storms this evening and tonight could be severe. See the severe risk graphic for those areas at MARGINAL, SLIGHT and ENHANCED risk levels. Heavy rain, damaging winds, hail are the threats. We can't rule out an isolated tornado.Showers and thunderstorms are likely through the morning on Sunday. Some sunshine, low 80s.We'll enjoy more comfortable temperatures through the upcoming week.StatsNormal- 85/67Friday- 90Today- 92Sunrise- 5:36amForecastToday: Scattered showers and thunderstorm this morning. Mostly sunny, hot and humid with a high of 92˚. Heat index around 100˚. Strong or severe storms are possible by evening.Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, some could be severe. Low of 74˚.Sunday: Morning showers and thunderstorms, then some sunshine. High of 89˚.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO