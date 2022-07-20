ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeport, CA

Lakeport City Council approves stormwater drainage tax increase

By Elizabeth Larson
Lake County News
 4 days ago

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — For the first time in nearly four decades, the Lakeport City Council has decided to increase storm drainage taxes for new construction. The tax is only paid once, similar to building fees, and will now go from $0.10 cents per square foot to $0.20 cents per square...

lakeconews.com

Lake County News

Competition opens for 2022 Emergency Solutions Grant for Rapid Rehousing and Emergency Shelter Programs

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lake County Continuum of Care has announced the availability of two grant opportunities through the California Department of Housing and Community Development Emergency Solutions Grant Program. These Balance of State Emergency Solutions Grant funds are available in two grants:. • a $116,089 Formula Allocation...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Fort Bragg Facing Down a Stage 1 Water Alert—City Will Recommend Restrictions Next Week

The following is a press release issued by the City of Fort Bragg:. The City was fortunate to receive late rains this past spring extending our need to require. water conservation restrictions, however, as current water supply conditions are beginning to show the effects of a third year of drought, City staff is recommending that the City Council take action during the next Council meeting of Monday, July 25, 2022, to declare a Stage 1 Water Alert and implement Stage 1 Water Conservation Restrictions targeting a citywide reduction of at least five to ten percent (5%-10%) of Seasonal Water Demand. If approved, such restrictions apply to all persons using or consuming water both inside and outside the City and within the water service area and regardless of whether any person using water has a contract for water service within the City immediately.
FORT BRAGG, CA
Lake County News

Park fire leads to brief evacuations in Clearlake

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A small wildland fire in Clearlake on Saturday afternoon temporarily displaced some nearby residents. The Park fire was first dispatched just before 1:15 p.m. Saturday in the area of 18th Avenue and Old Highway 53, across from Adventist Health Clear Lake. Firefighters from Lake County...
CLEARLAKE, CA
Lake County News

Sutter Lakeside Birth Center reopens

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — After a four-day-long closure, the Sutter Lakeside Birth Center has reopened. “As of 4:30 p.m. Saturday, the obstetric bypass period ended and Sutter Lakeside Hospital is again able to provide obstetric services,” Sutter Health spokeswoman Monique Binkley Smith told Lake County News. The hospital...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Caltrans plans major roadwork through July 28

NORTH‌‌ ‌‌COAST, ‌‌ ‌‌Calif. —‌ Caltrans‌‌ ‌‌reports‌‌ ‌‌that‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌following‌‌ ‌‌road‌‌ ‌‌projects‌‌ ‌‌will‌‌ ‌‌be‌‌ ‌‌taking‌‌ ‌‌place‌‌ ‌‌‌around‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌North‌‌ ‌‌Coast‌‌ ‌‌during‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌coming‌‌ ‌‌week. ‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌
LAKE COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

[UPDATE:Evacs Lifted] Fire Ignites Near Clearlake

Evacuations are being requested this afternoon after a fire ignited near Clearlake. The #ParkFire began near the intersection of 18th Avenue and Highway 53 and what initially was reported as one acre, subsequent reports on the fire’s condition describe it crossing Highway 53 and significantly spotting. There are reports...
CLEARLAKE, CA
Willits News

Looking About in Mendocino County: Saying ‘goodbye’

“The purpose of life is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson. After a year-long unusually rapid progression of pulmonary fibrosis, John Gaston Dickerson of Redwood Valley passed away on July 6, 2022, at Adventist Health Ukiah Valley hospital.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

The Blue Fire Burns Five Acres on the Mendocino/Sonoma County Line

Yesterday’s Blue Fire ignited on the Mendocino/Sonoma County line burning through five acres of riverbank and hillside before the flames were beaten back. Patricia Austin, the Public Information Officer of CAL FIRE Mendocino, told us the Blue Fire was a “one and done” sort of incident. Investigators are still working to determine the ignition source.
MENDOCINO, CA
sonomasun.com

Deputies respond to threat at Sonoma Valley Hospital

Sheriff and Fire personnel responded Tuesday to unspecified threat against Sonoma Valley Hospital. Details are sketchy, but “no actual threat was realized at the hospital,” according to an SVH statement. “A threat was made against the Hospital this Tuesday (July 19, 2022),” said hospital CEP John Hennelly. “We...
SONOMA, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Trent James open to 2023 recall challenge after winning 14% of vote for Mendocino County Sheriff as write-in candidate

MENDOCINO Co., 7/15/22 — Former Willits Police Officer and Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputy Trent James earned 2,488 votes in his write-in challenge to incumbent Sheriff Matt Kendall in the June 7 primary election. That wasn’t nearly enough to win, but James did surprisingly well, earning 14 percent of the overall vote and prompting questions of a recall election in 2023.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

The Bureau of Land Management Wants Public Comment on Wild and Scenic River Eligibility

The following is a press release issued by the Bureau of Land Management:. The Bureau of Land Management is welcoming public comments on a Wild and Scenic River Eligibility Report, which identifies segments of northwest California rivers and streams that might be eligible for inclusion in the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System. The BLM will use the eligibility report in developing the Northwest California Integrated Resource Management Plan (NCIP), a land use plan that will guide management of BLM public lands in northwest California for the next 20 years.
REDDING, CA
Lake County News

Clearlake‌ ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Tuesday, July 19

Occurred on Hemlock Ave. DIRECTLY TO THE LEFT / RP STATES THAT AT THE RESD THERE IS A MOTHER AND DAUGHTER LIVING IN A TRAILER IN THE SIDE YARD OF THE RESD AND THEY ARE YELLING AT EACH OTHER AND THROWING AND BREAKING THINGS. Cellular E911 Call: Lat:38.953018 Lon:-122.61792. Service Class: WPH2. Disposition: Referred To Other Agency.
CLEARLAKE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Toxic algae found in Russian River and Spring Lake

GUERNEVILLE, Calif. - Mid- and late summer is the time when algae blooms appear, bringing the threat of toxicity to families hoping to enjoy the water. That's going on right now in Sonoma County, where there are good algae and toxic algae. It's important to know the difference as the...
GUERNEVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Units respond to brush fire near Hidden Valley Lake

(KRON) — Cal Fire units responded to a three-acre brush fire near Highway 29 on Wednesday afternoon. Forward progress on the fire has been stopped and it is 75 percent contained. The fire is at Highway 29 and Grange Road, just northwest of Napa County. Cal Fire reported the fire on Twitter at 3:50 p.m. […]
HIDDEN VALLEY LAKE, CA
mendofever.com

Two-Vehicle Collision on Highway 101 South Near Ukiah’s Talmage Exit

Scanner traffic beginning at 7:03 p.m. indicated two vehicles collided in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 near Ukiah’s Talmage Road offramp. A first responder on the scene said both parties were able to move their vehicle to the shoulder of the road. They are currently assessing the situation for injuries.
UKIAH, CA

