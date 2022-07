Elise Eldona Gunn passed away peacefully at 100 years old, on July 7, 2022, in Carmichael, California, surrounded by the care and love of her family. Born April 25, 1922, in Kelseyville, California, to Leslie and Irene McIntire of the historical McIntire Ranch, she was the middle sister to Lois Jean and Patricia “the McIntire sisters," and mother to five children. Her youngest son, Donald, predeceased her in 1998.

