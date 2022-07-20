RSPD arrests two on child abuse charges

Lavern Bennett, of Russell Springs, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022, at Danville Health and Rehabilitation Center, in Danville. He was 87 years of age. Born May 22, 1935, in Russell County, he was a son of the late Olis Elmer and Velva Wilmerth Patterson Bennett. Lavern was well-known in the community for “Bennett’s Produce”, a fruit and vegetable stand that he managed at various locations in the county, for over 50 years. When he wasn’t busy working, he enjoyed playing cards and Chinese checkers. Lavern also enjoyed talking to people. He was known for “telling stories” that were “maybe not all true.” Lavern dearly loved his family and spending time with all of them.

