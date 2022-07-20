ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Springs, KY

RSPD arrests two on child abuse charges

By Zac Oakes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Russell Springs Police Department arrested two Russell Springs residents on charges of...

Related
Pulaski County Man Arrested on Attempted Murder and Murder Charges from Two Separate Incidents

A Pulaski County man, 57 year old John Stacy, was arrested Saturday on two separate warrants, one charging him with attempted murder from one incident, and then a second warrant charging him with murder from a separate incident. Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck issued a press statement late Saturday night explaining the details which led to Stacy’s arrests.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
Jamestown woman arrested Friday afternoon

A Jamestown woman was arrested Friday afternoon by Jamestown Police. According to jail records, 46-year-old April J. Roy was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance third degree, prescription substance not in original container, and criminal trespassing first degree. Roy was arrested by Officer Heath Tarter with the...
JAMESTOWN, KY
Stolen vehicle recovered in the Sano community

A vehicle stolen from the Millerfield area of Adair County roughly three months ago was recovered in the Sano community, according to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office. The Adair County Sheriff’s Office was called on April 11 with a report of a stolen 2011 Jeep Patriot SUV, and an ongoing investigation by the sheriff’s office led law enforcement to a location on Sano Road where the vehicle was discovered behind a barn in the edge of the woods.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
Three Russell County residents arrested in Casey County following traffic stop

Three Russell County residents were arrested in Casey County last week following a traffic stop, according to the Casey County Sheriff’s Office. The traffic stop occurred on Highway 127 last week, according to the sheriff’s office, and resulted in the arrest of 29-year-old Elisabeth M. Bandy, age 29 of Russell Springs, on charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and no insurance; David Wisdom, age 34 of Russell Springs, on charges of public intoxication of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia; and 33-year-old Dustin Stephens of Jamestown on charges of public intoxication of a controlled substance.
CASEY COUNTY, KY
Cumberland County man dies in wreck on I-165

A native of neighboring Cumberland County was one of two people killed in a crash on I-165 on Tuesday afternoon, according to Kentucky State Police. Angel Perez, 38, of Louisville, was driving a 2007 International tractor-trailer northbound on I-165 when he struck a 2002 GMC truck that was stationary in the construction area near the 20-mile marker.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, KY
Patty Jo Hammond, age 52, of Russell Springs

Patty Jo Hammond, 52, of Russell Springs, KY, passed away Saturday, July 23rd, at Russell County Hospital. Patty was born in Albany, KY on November 2, 1969, a daughter of the late Reba (Garner) and Samuel Ray Hammond. She was a former factory worker at Dr. Schneider Automotive Systems. Patty...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
Lavern Bennett, age 87, of Russell Springs

Lavern Bennett, of Russell Springs, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022, at Danville Health and Rehabilitation Center, in Danville. He was 87 years of age. Born May 22, 1935, in Russell County, he was a son of the late Olis Elmer and Velva Wilmerth Patterson Bennett. Lavern was well-known in the community for “Bennett’s Produce”, a fruit and vegetable stand that he managed at various locations in the county, for over 50 years. When he wasn’t busy working, he enjoyed playing cards and Chinese checkers. Lavern also enjoyed talking to people. He was known for “telling stories” that were “maybe not all true.” Lavern dearly loved his family and spending time with all of them.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
Columbia house fire likely caused by lightning

A house fire in Columbia was likely caused by a lightning strike, according to officials in Adair County. The fire occurred at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at a residence on Pear Tree Lane in Columbia, owned by Dean Adams. Firefighters were able to control the fire quickly, and the home...
COLUMBIA, KY
Gary Dean Foley, age 61, of Russell Springs

Gary Dean Foley, of Russell Springs, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. He was 61 years of age. Gary was born in Adair County on April 19, 1961, son of the late Eldridge Paul and Audra Shearer Foley. He was mechanically inclined, spending most of his working career as a fabricator building barges. Gary was a talented guitarist and enjoyed listening to different kinds of music.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
Russell County Schools announce free school supplies this year

The Russell County School District announced that it will once again be providing basic school supplies for students this upcoming school year. This will be the third year in a row that the district has provided basic school supplies. Ford reminds everyone that if a student or family has a...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
127 yard sale less than two weeks away

The annual 127 yard sale will once again make its way through Russell County this year, with the world’s longest yard sale making its way through the county in less than two weeks. This year’s yard sale, which stretches from Michigan to Alabama, will take place Aug. 4-7, although...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Local gas prices continue downward trend

Local gas prices continue to fall, with the average price of gasoline falling below $4 per gallon for the first time in several weeks. According to the AAA gas price tracker, the average price of gasoline in Russell County on Wednesday afternoon was $3.94. According to the data, the average...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY

