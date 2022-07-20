ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adventist Health, Anthem Blue Cross extend contract, still negotiating

By Lake County News (CA)
 4 days ago
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Adventist Health and the insurance company Anthem Blue Cross of California said Monday they have agreed to a two-week contract extension in an effort to reach an agreement in ongoing negotiations that involve issues including reimbursements. The contract between the health care system and...

