On July 6, 2022, site preparation for a new Fisher House began on the campus of Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. “A Fisher House provides a home away from home for the families of our Veterans who require extended care at our medical center,” said Sara Ackert, Interim Director of Truman VA. “Primarily, it will be for those who live more than 50 miles away from the facility. We know that receiving care that requires multiple days in the hospital can be difficult for not only our Veterans, but also for their loved ones. Having a no-cost option will relieve some of the financial stress they may otherwise experience. Our goal is to remove that burden so that the focus is on the healing process.”

