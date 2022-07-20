Takoma Park Maryland Library, Computer Center, and Community Center to Undergo Major Remodel/Expansion This Fall; City Looking for Moving Vendor (Video Rendering Included)
The Library, Computer Center, and Community Center will undergo a major remodel and expansion project in Fall 2022 (video rendering available below). In preparation for the project, staff housed in the Library and Computer Center must be removed from the building no later than August 31,2022. Staff in the Recreation Department...mocoshow.com
