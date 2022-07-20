Takoma Park Maryland Library, Computer Center, and Community Center to Undergo Major Remodel/Expansion This Fall; City Looking for Moving Vendor (Video Rendering Included)

Back in December we let you know that Pizza Hut is moving into the Cloppers Mill shopping center in Germantown. It will be located at 18070 Mateny Rd, between Shoppers and Popeyes. After more than 6 months, construction has started at the restaurant. The location is smaller, so it will likely be similar to the upcoming Pizza Hut location that is taking over part of the former GameStop location in Four Corners, which is also a smaller store.

