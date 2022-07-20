Summer Commencement at NCC

Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council gave its okay this week to conduct a floodplain study at the Green Industrial Park. Planning Director Alek Schulz says the current flood plain maps encompass at least parts of the Green Industrial area on the east side of town but the new maps that are set to be released in November will make it even less friendly which is why an additional study is going to be done to hopefully reduce some of the affected area.

SPENCER, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO