Menominee County, MI

Three arrested in Menominee County on meth, fentanyl charges

By Public Radio 90, WNMU
wnmufm.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMENOMINEE, MI— Three people were arrested in a Menominee County drug bust Monday. Sheriff’s deputies and detectives with the Menominee County/City Wide Drug Team executed a search warrant in...

www.wnmufm.org

wearegreenbay.com

One dead in Marinette County following high-speed pursuit

STEPHENSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 33-year-old from the Town of Porterfield is dead after his vehicle went off the road and hit a power pole. According to a release from the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were looking for Jacob Kaster, 33, after receiving a call for a welfare check.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
wnmufm.org

Wisconsin man fleeing police dies in crash

STEPHENSON, WI— A Marinette County man was killed when his car crashed during a police chase in Stephenson Wednesday night. Just after 11 p.m. Marinette County Dispatch received a call for assistance in locating and checking the welfare of a 33-year-old man. A short time later, the subject’s vehicle was spotted going eastbound on County Road W. When a deputy tried to stop the vehicle, it accelerated at a high rate of speed.
WLUC

Marinette Police investigate shots fired complaints

MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - The Marinette Police has investigated two separate shootings over the past week and has arrested the suspects in each incident. On Sunday, July 17 at 1:15 a.m. the Marinette Police were called to Hall Avenue for someone shooting from a vehicle. When officers got to the scene, they could not find the suspect. After investigating, the officers found that the suspect shot at an unoccupied house.
MARINETTE, WI
UPMATTERS

Three arrested in Menominee meth and heroin investigation

MENOMINEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Menominee County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that three people have been arrested in connection to a methamphetamine and heroin trafficking investigation. The sheriff’s office says a search warrant was executed by Menominee County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Detectives with the Menominee County/City Wide Drug Team on Monday, July 18.
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Northern Wisconsin man dead following single-car crash

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WLUC) - A 33-year-old man from Porterfield, Wis. was found dead at the scene of a single-car crash on Wednesday, July 20 around 11 p.m. The Marinette County Sheriff received a call to locate and check the welfare of Jacob Kaster. After deputies and dispatch began searching...
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
UPMATTERS

OnStar helps track down stolen SUV from Hancock in Wisconsin

HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Three people have been arrested following reports of a stolen SUV from Hancock on July 13. According to the Hancock Police Department, a 2021 Chevy Trailblazer was stolen around 3:55 p.m. on Finn St. in Hancock. The vehicle was unlocked with the keys inside. Once...
HANCOCK, MI
thebaycities.com

A MENOMINEE MAN WAS SENTENCED LAST WEEK FOR OWI

50-year-old Anthony Jason Avent, of Menominee, was sentenced last week in the 41st Circuit Court by the honorable Judge Christopher S. Ninomiya to a term of 11-months in the Menominee County Jail for two operating whiles intoxicated third offense convictions. Although it so happens, these are Avent’s sixth and seventh convictions for drunk driving. Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg says, “the Michigan sentencing guidelines unfortunately limited the justice system to a maximum term of 11 months in the county jail; that was imposed at my request by Judge Ninomiya for these convictions.”
MENOMINEE, MI
WBAY Green Bay

One dead, one hospitalized from fiery crash in Door County

EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WBAY) - One person is dead and another is in a Green Bay hospital following a fiery crash in Door County’s town of Egg Harbor. The crash was reported just before 9 o’clock Tuesday night. A deputy found a pickup truck already engulfed on Heritage Lake Road near County Highway E.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wnmufm.org

Man taken into protective custody in Iron Mt

(IRON MOUNTAIN, MI) - A man is in custody following a reported assault in Iron Mountain. City police were dispatched to the 400 block of East ‘A’ Street early in the afternoon Saturday. A caller to 9-1-1 reported an assault in a back yard. When officers arrived on...
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
wnmufm.org

Camper tips over on US-41 near Skandia

SKANDIA, MI— No injuries were reported when a camper overturned near Skandia Wednesday. Deputies from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 4:30 p.m. to US-41 South at M-94. They found a camper trailer lying on its side in the northbound lanes of US-41. Officials say a...
SKANDIA TOWNSHIP, MI
WLUC

Community of Gwinn welcomes back 5-year-old Oaklyn West

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, five-year-old Oaklyn West of Gwinn received a warm-hearted welcome home. More than two dozen friends, family and community members gathered at the Kountry Korner gas station to welcome back Oaklyn. He had come back from Ann Arbor after undergoing his sixth and last open heart surgery, which was on July 14.
GWINN, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
marinette.wi.us

Press Release from City of Marinette Public Works

Traffic line painting will begin for the City of Marinette on Monday, July 25, 2022 (weather permitting) and will continue through Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The line striping truck can be identified with flashing lights and warning signs. Wet paint will be marked with cones. Motorists are reminded to use caution when encountering the line striping crew and to avoid driving on wet line striping paint.
MARINETTE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Motorcyclist dies after losing control on Highway 41

ABRAMS, Wis. (WBAY) - An Antigo man died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 41 in Oconto County earlier this week. The sheriff’s office says Jonathan Collins, 42, was going north on 41 Sunday afternoon when he lost control near Falk Road and crashed into the median. He was thrown from the bike.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
wnmufm.org

$8 million slated in state budget for old Marquette hospital demolition

MARQUETTE, MI— Marquette’s mayor is applauding the inclusion of $8 million in the state budget for demolition of the old Marquette General Hospital site. Jenna Smith released a statement Wednesday afternoon after Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the budget for Fiscal Year 2023. Smith says the $8 million means increased flexibility to consider affordable housing options, a potentially shorter brownfield plan, and property coming back onto the tax rolls sooner.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Escanaba dentist helps sleep apnea patients

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba sleep dentist is taking a different approach to treating his sleep apnea patients. Traditionally, those with sleep apnea use CPAP machines which feeds air from a designated machine through a tube into a mask. “Obstructive sleep apnea occurs if a person’s airway collapses when...
ESCANABA, MI
Door County Pulse

New Butch’s Bar Now Open

Clarence Cumber Jr. reopened Butch’s Bar – a well-known gathering place for the past 50 years that burned down earlier this year – in its new location, the former Nautical Inn at 234 Kentucky St. in Sturgeon Bay, on July 18. Cumber and his son David have made some changes, but the historical atmosphere remains as welcoming as ever. Butch’s will provide music by local and visiting musicians on Wednesday nights.
STURGEON BAY, WI

