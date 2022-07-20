News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for July 20

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities said Friday they’ve made a new arrest in the murder of Simon Powell, a man who’s been missing for more than six years. Mitchell Lanell Lambert, 39, of Waynesboro, was arrested Thursday in Cummings and charged with murder, kidnapping and armed robbery in the case of Simon Powell, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into how a woman walked into local fire station shot. It happened Saturday around 3:00 p.m. Deputies responded to Engine Company 6 on Richmond Hill Road in Augusta. That is where they found a woman had been shot at least once and was being treated by fire department personnel. Investigators later learned that the shooting happened at Cedarwood Apartments on Richmond Hill Road West. The victim was taken to the fire station by private vehicle. She was eventually taken to Augusta University Medical Center’s ER and her injuries are not considered to be life threatening at this time.
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested the suspect they were seeking in connection with a double homicide at an Aiken hotel. Hasheem Keywaun Rond Glover, 20, was arrested around 6:30 a.m. Thursday in connection with the July 2 double slaying at the Days Inn at 2654 Columbia Highway North.
UPDATE, 07/22/2022, 2:38 P.M.: According to the warrants released by authorities, Jaquarie Allen, 22, allegedly fired a GLOCK 17 9 mm handgun into the chest of Renquel Geter, 26 Tuesday night around 10 P.M. Investigators say they believe this was roughly 12 hours before Geter’s body was discovered. According to authorities, two Richmond County Sheriff’s […]
AUGUTSA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who goes by the name of “Tattoo Derrick” for questioning in a motorcycle theft. The theft occurred on the 2300 block of Old Louisville Road on July 20th. “Tattoo Derrick” hangs out in the Old Louisville Road area. If you have […]
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Investigators in Bulloch County need your help solving a deadly shooting from the weekend. They found a man shot on a dirt road in a rural part of the county. Investigators say their sifting through the ballistics, forensics, and other evidence to figure out what...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The CSRA’s outbreak of lethal crime claimed its two-dozenth life Wednesday morning – a shooting victim whose body was found at an Augusta motel. It happened at the Knights Inn on Boy Scout Road just south of Washington Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
A man’s body was found at the Knights Inn on Boy Scout Road in Augusta late this morning. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says 26-year-old Renqual Geter of Eastover, South Carolina was pronounced dead there at 11:30 a.m. He was shot at least one time. An autopsy has been scheduled.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who stole from the mailbox of Southern Methodist Church in Augusta. The theft happened on 927 Johns Road in Augusta. The subjects were driving a Chevrolet SUV. If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1795.
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. - Authorities have arrested a fourth suspect in the deadly double shooting investigation in Sandersville over Memorial Day weekend. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced the latest arrest Thursday. Tontasious Jermall King, 30, of Wrightsville, has been charged with aggravated assault and reckless conduct. He is being...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find two people wanted for a theft at an Augusta church. According to the sheriff's office, the subjects pictured in this article were caught on camera July 21 during a theft at Southern Methodist Church on Johns Rd. They were seen driving a Chevrolet SUV.
WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Investigators with the Columbia Police Department have been looking for a nurse, 39-year-old Shauna Brown, who has been missing since July 10th. Shauna was scheduled to attend nursing school classes on July 10th and never showed. She was wearing royal blue nursing scrubs and driving a black, 2013 Toyota Corolla. […]
CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield County dispatchers say crews have responded to a house fire on the 300 block of Mill Creek Drive. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 9:58 p.m. on Friday. Dispatch was not able to confirm in any residents are inside of the home.
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have released the name and photo of a new person sought for questioning about Simon Powell, a man who’s been missing for six years and is suspected to be dead. Now being sought for questioning is Crystal Gail Mundy Simmons, 43, who weighs 150...
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County deputies arrived at the scene for a motorcycle vs. vehicle, head-on collision on Augusta Road and Cemetery Road. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 10:01 p.m. on Friday. There were reports of injuries, but the extent of those injuries is unknown.
WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Claiming that false negative statements have defamed him, an ousted Wagener fire chief is suing the town’s mayor. Mark Redd was fired from the town’s volunteer fire department in 2020 after more than 40 years of service and more than 20 as chief. The firing led to a mass resignation of volunteers and a rift among some members of the small community.
