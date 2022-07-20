ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, NV

David Carr Speas on Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr, New Offense

By Jairo Alvarado
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 4 days ago

The start of training camp is upon us and from this day on, the Las Vegas Raiders will look to implement the new offensive system of head coach Josh McDaniels and company.

Learning a new system is never easy, especially a complex playbook coming from one of the best offensive masterminds in the NFL.

NFL Network's Analyst and brother of Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr, David Carr explains how difficult and complex it is to learn a new complex system and offered the latest on his brother.

“This offensive system is difficult to grasp. Like it's not something that you just roll out of bed and say, Oh, we can do this, we're gonna use the same terminology we use in the past with Gruden. It's completely different,” said David Carr on the cast of NFL Total Access.

David has been in multiple conversations with both his brother and Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow on how they are both understanding the plays and the meaning behind every play.

“They're constantly talking about the plays. What does this play mean? What does this play mean? How does it translate into what we use to run and now what does it look like?” added Carr.

During OTAs, Derek Carr ran as many plays with the offense to get a feeling of familiarity with the system, and now on the first day of training camp, they will be ready to pick things up from where they left off a month ago.

In the past, McDaniels has given Tom Brady and Mac Jones the ability to change the play at the line-of-scrimmage and it looks to be that way for Raiders quarterbacks

As the veteran leader on this team, Carr will be responsible to learn as much of the offense and being able to pick anything up from the defenses, in case he does need to change the play.

While there might be plenty of pressure on Carr, it is also the responsibility of the rest of the players to learn the playbook and know where to line up in case the play is being changed.

“You don't want to necessarily tell the defense that you're changing the play, when you're changing the play. So there's some subtle ways that you have to do it as well nonverbal communication with the offensive guys,” added Carr.

The Silver and Black have been putting in extra work during the offseason to arrive at training camp with some knowledge and understanding of the offense.

In the next couple of weeks, the Raiders will have to take another step forward on installing some concepts during the preseason and have most of the system ready to go by the first game of the season.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @JAlvaradoNews

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday's Significant Injury News

With some NFL teams already reporting for training camp, we're seeing our first wave of players placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. A total of 15 players from around the league were put on the PUP list today, ranging from New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger to veterans like Patriots center David Andrews, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas and Jets offensive linemen George Fant and Mekhi Becton.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Kyle Rudolph reacts to joining Tom Brady with Buccaneers

After the recent retirement of Rob Gronkowski, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were in search of a new tight end. They have found their guy in Kyle Rudolph. After signing Kyle Rudolph, the Buccaneers will now have one of the better tight-end rooms in the NFL. Rudolph will be joining veteran Cameron Brate, and University of Washington rookie Cade Otton.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: There's 1 Favorite To Trade For Jimmy Garoppolo

Earlier this week, the San Francisco 49ers reportedly gave Jimmy Garoppolo and his team permission to seek a trade before the start of the 2022 season. With training camps already underway around the league, any possible trade for Jimmy G would have to take place pretty last minute. So what...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
Nevada State
Nevada Football
City
Paradise, NV
ClutchPoints

Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB

The NFL’s three-day trial regarding the Deshaun Watson case concluded last week. However, breaking information leaked Thursday that could impact the result of the case. The NFL interviewed 12 women that accused Watson of sexual misconduct. Allegedly, the league also interviewed the adult son of one of the women. And, according to recent reports (originally […] The post Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Yardbarker

Robert Griffin III upset that Kyler Murray's new deal isn't fully guaranteed

On the surface, Kyler Murray’s new contract with the Arizona Cardinals certainly looks like a big win for the player. One former NFL quarterback is not so sure. ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III thought Murray and his agents made a big mistake by accepting a contract offer that was not fully guaranteed. Griffin contrasted Murray’s deal with the one Deshaun Watson signed with the Cleveland Browns, pointing out that Watson got a fully-guaranteed deal despite multiple allegations of sexual assault being public during negotiations.
GLENDALE, AZ
The Spun

Look: Robert Griffin III Names His NFL "Sleeper" Team

The 2022 NFL season sits just under two months away, which means it's prediction time for analysts. Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III handed out one of his predictions for the season. He thinks the Las Vegas Raiders are being slept on. "We are SLEEPING on...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Mac Jones
The Spun

Raiders Have Reportedly Signed Veteran Free Agent

Now is the time of the summer when we see NFL teams add some last-minute depth before training camp. The Las Vegas Raiders did just that today, signing veteran safety Matthias Farley. Farley spent last season with the Tennessee Titans, making 16 tackles and recovering one fumble in 17 games.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Sports

NFL alternate uniforms: Cowboys, Giants, Pats, more

NFL season is right around the corner, and fans are going to be treated to some fresh looks when their teams take the field. That's thanks to the league's decision to get rid of its one-helmet rule, allowing teams more flexibility with their uniforms. Any team that wants to add a second helmet will have to make that decision by July 31, and several have already rolled in.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#American Football#New Offense#The Las Vegas Raiders#Nfl Total Access#Otas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Raiders QB Derek Carr Is Embracing A New Sense Of Accountability

The Las Vegas Raiders underwent a major change this offseason with a new coaching staff and front office coming in. With those changes came a change of philosophy and approach to how the team would operate. It goes without saying that the Raiders team will be looking to its quarterback, Derek Carr, to embrace these changes.
NFL
Yardbarker

Raiders Open Camp With 2 Positive Injury Updates

True to the city they represent, the Las Vegas Raiders went all-in this offseason by bringing in All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams and edge rusher Chandler Jones. Aside from those additions, they’ve also made financial commitments to Maxx Crosby, Derek Carr, and Hunter Renfrow. Suddenly, they have a loaded...
NFL
Yardbarker

Evaluating the Las Vegas Raiders’ Cornerback Position

It’s been a wild offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders in many ways. The team has upgraded in several areas, mostly on offense, but in a few spots on defense as well. One position they may be lacking in, however, is the cornerback spot. The cornerback position has been...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/raiders

Comments / 0

Community Policy