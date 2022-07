Ford is in the midst of a number of major changes as it aims to significantly boost its EV output in the coming years. This means plenty of changes for its existing facilities, as the Saarlouis Assembly plant in Germany will stop producing vehicles in 2025, while the Valencia Assembly plant in Spain will be retooled to produce next-gen all-electric vehicles. Meanwhile, the Cologne Assembly Plant in Germany is also undergoing a major redesign as it transforms into the Cologne Electrification Center, where Ford EV production will begin next year. However, that doesn’t mean the Ford Fiesta won’t still be built at that facility, according to Electrive.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO