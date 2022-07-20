ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge County, WI

59-year-old man dead after being ejected from car in Dodge County

By Shane Hogan
 4 days ago

TOWNSHIP OF WESTFORD, Wis. — A 59-year-old man is dead after being ejected from his truck on County Highway G Wednesday morning.

He lost control of his vehicle on County Highway G when a curve caused the truck to spin and eventually drive off of an embankment.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s office said at around 12:45 a.m., a deputy found the crash approaching County Highway CP in the Township of Westford.

The deputy found the driver near his vehicle and began life-saving measures.

The driver was then transported to Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam where he was pronounced dead.

The crash is still under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.

#Traffic Accident
