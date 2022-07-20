ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | July 20, 2022

By Joseph Williams, WDTV News Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A weak ridge of high-pressure will keep skies clear and sunny this afternoon, but it also means hot temperatures today. This afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, although a few clouds will pop up. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures...

