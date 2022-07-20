Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | July 20, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday! Today has been a mostly calm day, barring a few pop-up rain showers in the south. Temperatures, however, are on the rise, as the heat that’s been across much of the United States creeps towards West Virginia. Tonight, temperatures will generally fall to the mid-60s in the lowlands and low 60s in the mountains, and we are likely to see some patchy fog in river valleys. By the afternoon, highs will climb to the upper 80s and low 90s, with the hotter temperatures farther west. Saturday will see those temperatures a few degrees higher, potentially hitting 90 degrees in some of our eastern towns, and Sunday will be the hottest day of the weekend, about a degree or two higher than Saturday. Throughout the weekend, skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. While we’ll be dry in terms of precipitation, moisture will still be present in the atmosphere. This will raise our humidity levels, giving us heat indices in the mid to upper 90s, and potentially breaking triple digits. As of now, we have no heat advisories or warnings in place for NCWV. But it is still important to avoid strenuous outdoor activities, stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and take breaks in the shade or in the AC. Do not leave any children or pets in parked cars; that situation can turn deadly in minutes.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO