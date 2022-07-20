ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

City Council mulls raising Municipal Pool rates

By James Smith
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zoCyF_0gm4AB0900

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo City Council members discussed increasing some usage fees for San Angelo’s municipal swimming pool on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

During their meeting Council heard from city staffers about proposed increases in private rental rates because of the high demand and increasing operating costs.

The pool just opened for the summer this month after extensive operations system maintenance.

The rental rates are for special events and the majority of dates fill up within weeks. The proposed fee change would be an increase of $50 for groups of up to 100 people. The increases, if approved, would be implemented starting next summer.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KLST/KSAN

Warrant Round Up: the next steps

SAN ANGELO, Tx — After two years of delay due to COVID city marshals are letting us know that warrant round-up is officially back “It usually takes place in February or March and is a statewide warrant round-up, but because of COVID and our manpower, we didn’t participate earlier this year. Prior to that because […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Tom Green County COVID-19 report: July 22, 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 increased again in Tom Green County over the last week, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday. In the latest COVID-19 report, released on Friday, July 22, 2022, the Tom Green County Health...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
FOX West Texas

Annual street sealcoating to start Friday in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo homeowners in select areas are currently being asked to remove their cars from the streets in preparation for the city's yearly sealcoating maintenance program. The program is being completed by contractor CK Newberry LLC and is set to begin July 22. Sealcoating could...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Top-rated bars in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Some of the best ideas have occurred sitting on a bar stool, and some of the worst but whatever category you belong to there is usually that one bar that keeps you coming back. Bottoms up: these are the top-rated bars in San Angelo according to google!
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Angelo, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Angelo, TX
Sports
San Angelo, TX
Government
Local
Texas Sports
San Angelo LIVE!

HEALTH OFFICIALS: Covid-19 Infections on the Rise in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Health Officials are reporting a significant rise in the number of weekly Covid-19 infections in the city Friday.   According to information released Friday afternoon there have been 669 Covid-19 infections reported since this time last week.   Below is the weekly COVID-19 report.   Weekly COVID-19 report: 7.16.22-7.22.22   Total cases over last seven days: 669 Saturday: 83 cases/14 hospitalizations Sunday: 65 cases/15 hospitalizations Monday: 60 cases/15 hospitalizations Tuesday: 115 cases/16 hospitalizations Wednesday: 118 cases/17 hospitalizations…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Local entrepreneurs could win up to $40K

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Local businesses could win between $10,000 to $40,000 by competing in the Business Plan Competition hosted by the City of San Angelo. The seventh annual San Angelo Business Plan Competition kicks off officially Tuesday, May 10 however applications are open until Monday, August 8. This opportunity is open to anyone wanting […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAISD hosts ‘San Angelo Reads’

Even though San Angelo school students are still on summer break, many are practicing their reading skills. The San Angelo school district continues the San Angelo Reads ‘Summer Book Patrol’ program. Today at Goliad Elementary School, students and parents participated in a reading event that included book giveaways. The summer book patrol also gets books […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Swimming Pool#Municipal Pool#Nexstar Media Inc
KLST/KSAN

SAPD and Walmart health and wellness event

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department and Walmart will be hosting a Health and Wellness event to help keep your kids safe in the event of an emergency. On July 23rd from 10am-12pm at Walmart Supercenter (29th St) the San Angelo Police Department will be fingerprinting children for their parents records. Having […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Today is the Last Day to Remove Your Name from the Outstanding Warrant List

SAN ANGELO – The deadline to remove your name from the San Angelo Municipal Court Outstanding Warrant list is Friday at 4:30 p.m. The San Angelo Municipal Court generated a list of individuals who have outstanding warrants. In order to have a name on the warrant list removed prior to publication, the individual’s warrants must be disposed of prior to 4:30 p.m., Friday, July 22, 2022. Failure to appear and dispose of outstanding warrants will mean that the individual is subject to being arrested at any time, place of employment or home. Under Texas law, individuals who appear before a court…
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KLST/KSAN

Police warn to avoid the area of 29th Street and N. Bryant

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department issued a Nixle alert for citizens to avoid the area of West 29th Street and North Bryant Boulevard, at the Walmart, in San Angelo Friday, July 22nd around 9:20 p.m. According to the alert, there is police activity in the area. Concho Valley Homepage staff says […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County jail logs: July 23, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Homeless Navigation Day

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Concho Valley Community Action Agency (CVCAA) is an agency that helps those in need. They, along with partnering organizations, held their monthly Homeless Navigation Day on Monday- where members of the Homeless community can come to the Cactus Hotel and receive aid in the form of Identification Cards, Birth Certificates, […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Flag Fest 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On July 30, 2022, Flag Fest, a community flag football competition will kick off at 8 AM. Sunday, July 24, 2022, is the last day to register your team to compete. Youth, Middle school and high school teams cost $100 to register and adult teams cost $200 to register.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

West Texas Weekend calendar of events, July 22-24

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 6 p.m. - Center for Contemporary Arts second annual Distinguished Artist Award Banquet, Center for Contemporary Arts, 220 Cypress St.
SAN ANGELO, TX
96.5 The Rock

Why are Bread Prices Surging in San Angelo?

The Lord's Prayer famously says: "Give us this day our daily bread". During the French Revolution Queen Marie Antoinette when told that the peasants were angry over rising bread costs, famously said, "Let Them Eat Cake". Today, people are struggling as prices are rising nearly 10% a month. Even in...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy