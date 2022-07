WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 24, 2022. ...VERY WARM TEMPERATURES THIS WEEK ACROSS WESTERN WASHINGTON... Very warm temperatures are expected this week with highs likely. reaching the 90s Tuesday through Friday. Overnight lows will be in. the mid 60s. The warmest temperatures will be in the...

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 HOURS AGO