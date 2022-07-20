ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

Hawthorne wins Charles County Swim Champs

By By TED BLACK
Southern Maryland News
Southern Maryland News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cQpcV_0gm49arw00

One day after being humbled in a Prince-Mont Division A meet against unbeaten Kingfish Swim Club, the Hawthorne County Club squad regained its winning ways on Sunday morning by taking the annual Charles County Swim Championships at Smallwood Village.

Hawthorne swimmers accumulated 480 points to finish well clear of host and runner-up Smallwood Village (342), while the Westlake Village Swim Team (169) edged Indian Head (156) for third as Bannister (16) finished fifth. HCC swimmers won four of five relays, coincidentally yielding the first one of the day to SVA, and the Gators also collected 28 first-place finishes in the 44 individual events.

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles County Citizen Brings Home 2 Speed Records

La Plata, MD- Local La Plata man and small business owner brings home two land speed race records. The Maine Event, Land Speed Trials, are held every July in Limestone, ME, by the Loring Timing Association, a certified land speed racing organization. Racers, both cars, and motorcycles, make the trek north to compete in different classes against comparable vehicles to hold the record for the fastest vehicle in their class.
LA PLATA, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s County Player Stunned by $25,000 Pick 5 Prize

A lucky Lexington Park woman who began playing Pick 5 a few months ago used some very special numbers to pave the way to an amazing $25,000 payday. The St. Mary’s County resident enjoys the Pick 3/4/5 games and always plays them for four days in a row. Last week, she did just that at Canopy Liquors in Lexington Park and placed a Pick 5 50-cent straight bet with the numbers 21570. She then went on about her day and didn’t check her tickets until the next morning, when she was getting ready for work.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
County
Charles County, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Indian Head, MD
Charles County, MD
Government
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Sterling crushes Fritz in States Attorney race

Leonardtown, MD- Jaymi Sterling prevailed in the Republican Primary over incumbent Richard Fritz in the 2022 St.Mary’s County States Attorney race. While the results are unofficial until certified in mid-August, Sterling cruised to a 71% victory as of 10 pm on the election night. There were roughly 2500 Republican mail-in ballots. Mathematically, Fritz cannot win.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jordan Ferris#Sydney Gunther#Aidan Rivenburg#Breast#Prince Mont Division#Kingfish Swim Club#The Hawthorne County Club#Indian#Hcc#Gators
WTOP

21 motorcycle club members charged in Charles Co. 2020 shooting

Authorities have charged 21 suspects from a nationwide motorcycle club involved in an Oct. 19, 2020 shooting in Charles County, Maryland, that killed one and injured three others. In a statement, the Charles County Sheriff’s office said the shooting happened at Room 301 Lounge in Waldorf when members of the...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Storms to the West of DC May Bring Downpours, Winds to the Region

Storms west of Washington, D.C., were making their way into the Shenandoah Valley Saturday evening, triggering weather alerts for parts of the metro area. Heavy downpours are expected with some gusty winds and dangerous lightning. As the system move east however, it likely will weaken. Generally speaking, most of the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Restaurant Stop Gives Lucky Maryland Lottery Player A Tasty $50,000 Prize

A Charles County woman enjoyed a tasty BBQ meal with a side of $50,000 after cashing in big on a Maryland Lottery “FAST PLAY” ticket. The woman from Waldorf found “lottery luck” while dining in Prince George’s County at Texas Ribs & BBQ on Old Branch Avenue in Clinton, officials said on Thursday, July 21 after she cashed in the winning $10 ticket for a five-figure prize.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
Bay Net

Upper Marlboro Resident Hits $50,000 Pick 5 Payday

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – A lucky Prince George’s County Pick 5 player found a winning combination recently that turned her $1 wager into a $50,000 payday. The Upper Marlboro woman played the numbers 22552 in the July 1 evening drawing for her big win. The 67-year-old bought the...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland Lotto Enthusiast Wins Big To Help Fund Daughter's Tuition

A Maryland mother is helping ease the burden of her daughter's college tuition after winning a massive amount on a lucky Racetrax game, officials say. The 52-year-old mother got into the game because of her uncle, who told her to always stick with the longshots. The longshots proved to be worth it after bringing her a $30,946 win on Tuesday, July 12, according to Maryland Lottery officials.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert Environmental Commission Seeks to Fill Three Vacancies

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – July 20, 2022 – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) seeks to fill three Environmental Commission vacancies (EC) vacancies. The EC advises the BOCC, the Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning, and the Planning Commission on environmental matters, promotes recycling programs, alternative energy use, and energy conservation; provides public education through outreach events; and supports other counties’ environmental organizations.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Chipotle Approved In Charlotte Hall, Motel To Be Demolished

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Planning Commission approved a concept site plan for a Chipotle Mexican Grill to be constructed where the former Charlotte Hall Motel is located. According to county documents, the property’s owner, Golden Beach LLC, will be demolishing the motel to construct...
CHARLOTTE HALL, MD
dcpolicycenter.org

Chart of the week: The majority of teachers in the District are rent burdened

The increasing cost of renting an apartment in the District of Columbia is making it more difficult for essential community workers (teachers, nurses, police officers etc.) to live in or near the communities they serve. Given the current salaries teachers receive, how affordable is the city for the median teacher?
HOUSE RENT
Southern Maryland News

Southern Maryland News

La Plata, MD
480
Followers
486
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

For over 100 years, Southern Maryland News has provided Charles, St. Mary's and Calvert with unprecedented coverage of local news, sports and politics.

 https://www.somdnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy