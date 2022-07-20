Hawthorne wins Charles County Swim Champs

One day after being humbled in a Prince-Mont Division A meet against unbeaten Kingfish Swim Club, the Hawthorne County Club squad regained its winning ways on Sunday morning by taking the annual Charles County Swim Championships at Smallwood Village.

Hawthorne swimmers accumulated 480 points to finish well clear of host and runner-up Smallwood Village (342), while the Westlake Village Swim Team (169) edged Indian Head (156) for third as Bannister (16) finished fifth. HCC swimmers won four of five relays, coincidentally yielding the first one of the day to SVA, and the Gators also collected 28 first-place finishes in the 44 individual events.