Concord University offers students a cost-saving alternative to buying textbooks

ATHENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – This fall, Concord University students will be automatically enrolled in the Follett ACCESS Program, a partnership between CU and the Campus Store that allows students to rent course materials at a significantly reduced cost.

The charge—$25 per credit hour—will post directly to a student’s tuition and fees bill. Students will have access to digital course materials one week prior to the start of the semester. Printed materials will be available for pick-up at the Campus Store on the first day of classes. For online students, printed materials will be mailed by the Campus Store. All students will return printed materials at the end of the semester.

Students can opt out of this program by July 31, but not after this date. If students change their mind, they can opt back in through August 19.

The university’s goal is to reduce the overall textbook cost, and this partnership is the administration’s latest endeavor. Many courses offered at Concord University require materials that fall under Open Educational Resources (OER), meaning the cost for materials is $75 or less. When students search Courses Offered, a green money emoji will appear beside a course title of OER courses.

Students are encouraged to check their schedules for OER courses and do the math in the next few weeks to make sure they are choosing the most cost-efficient approach. Students are also encouraged to monitor their email for updates.

For more information on how Follett Access Program works, visit https://www.concord.edu/student-life/follett-access.aspx .