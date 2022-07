Arizona drivers have four new specialty license plate options to choose from. Most of the revenue from those plates will go to different charitable causes. The first plate says "Empowering Today’s Youth" and it benefits the Arizona 4-H Youth Foundation. A "Supporting Arizona Education" plate is also available. Those plates benefit Scottsdale Charros, which has a special fund that provides scholarships and grants to eligible teachers and students to fund continuing education.

