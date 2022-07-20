ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdowell County, WV

Best pocketknife is the one you always have with you

By John Blankenship
 4 days ago
When I was a boy, a good pocketknife was essential in the woods, fields, hog pens, barns and along mountain tributaries in Southern West Virginia.

“If you’ve got your pants on, you should have your pocketknife with you,” my granddaddy Sidney Stanton Rice would tell us kids growing up in McDowell County.

My favorite pocketknife to carry back in those days was a brass-lined Barlow model with two blades. It wasn’t particularly expensive, only cost about two dollars in the early 1950s. But it was special because my grandfather gave it to me.

The family patriarch purchased the blade for me, likethe one he carried, at a local feed and hardware store.

From those early beginnings, Grandpa always encouraged us to carry a knife, usually a pocketknife, and it always had to be sharp, “Keen as a briar,” he’d say.

To prove your knife was razor sharp, you’d have to shave a small spot of hair on your forearm after the old man applied an edge to it on his favorite whetstone.

I once owned some 20 to 25 pocketknives. Some I purchased because I liked their looks. Some were given as gifts by family and friends. Many of those I handed out to nephews and cousins over the years. I only have a few left now.

I normally keep a compact, folding pocketknife in the console or ashtray of my vehicle. You won’t find me without one in my pocket if I’m hiking or photographing scenes in the local backcountry.

I’ve accrued my share of knives over years, both fixed-blade and folding variations, but in the end, I’ve learned that the “best” knife is the one that feels right in your hand and likely the one that you always have with you.

Virtually any man worth his salt carried a knife in his pocket when I was growing up. In fact, some savvyladies boasted that they kept one in their pocketbooks.

Most young boys my age had a pocketknife as well and, God forbid, even carried it to school. Knives seemed to be as common as pencils.

Years later, of course, knives were prohibited in the public-school arena, as well as all other kinds of weaponry.

Even so, once during my tenure in the classroom, when I asked if any student could lend me a pocketknife to open a package, three different youngsters offered, saying that I could borrow theirs if I would promise not to “rat out” the owner. Of course, I was happy to oblige.

