HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three men in connection with an investigation into a dog fighting operation. Tod M. Currie, Tod L. Currie, and Brian A. Currie each are wanted for alleged animal cruelty and dog fighting. The sheriff’s office said the three men have been identified as having roles in a dog fighting operation in rural Haywood County on Lightfoot Road.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO