INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Transportation will close the Pine Street entrance ramp to I-70 eastbound as part of the ongoing North Split reconstruction project. The ramp is scheduled to close on or after Monday, July 25, and will reopen to traffic in late September, weather permitting. During the closure, construction crews will reconstruct the Pine Street entrance ramp with connection to northbound I-65 and eastbound I-70.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO