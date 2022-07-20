ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Gaga’s French bulldog kidnap suspect erroneously released from jail

By George Costantino
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA suspect accused of attempting to kidnap Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs was erroneously released from prison, and now the U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information on his whereabouts. The Marshals, in a release obtained by ABC News Monday...

