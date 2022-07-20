ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

STEVE SPELLMAN: The crowded primary ballot is a challenge for Missouri voters

By Steve Spellman
Columbia Missourian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal registered voters now should have their sample ballots for the Aug. 2 primary election, which is almost upon us. At the top...

What Missouri voters need to know before Aug. primary

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – One week from Tuesday, Missourians will head to the polls to vote in the August primary, but unlike in previous elections, you could be voting for a different district. More than 4 million Missourians are registered to vote on August 2, but one thing that’s...
What’s on your Missouri ballot for the August primary

Kansas City area voters are heading to the polls Aug. 2 for the beginning of a jam-packed election season. In the primary election, voters will have the opportunity to choose nominees for U.S. Senate and House races, state Senate and House seats and county legislative seats. The Beacon took a look at the races to know on your Missouri ballot for this primary.
Uncertainty abounds as Missouri prepares for 2024 presidential caucuses

Missouri voters will face something unfamiliar when it comes time to nominate their party’s presidential candidates in 2024. Gone are the days of arriving at a polling place during a primary election and casting a vote in private. Legislation signed by Gov. Mike Parson in June eliminated Missouri’s presidential...
Changes coming to Missouri elections

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) With the passage of Missouri's new election bill, many voters have raised concerns on what that will mean before they cast their ballot. We wanted to find out what Missourians need to do now in order to still get out and vote. We spoke with Missouri Secretary...
Fate of Missouri Marijuana Initiative Petition Unclear as Signature Count Continues

This story was originally published by the Missouri Independent. Whether Missouri voters will get a chance to legalize recreational marijuana in November is still in question. The latest incomplete tabulations from Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office, obtained under a Sunshine Law request, show the Legal Missouri 2022 initiative is short of the necessary signatures in four of the six Congressional districts necessary to make the ballot.
Are there enough verified signatures for Missouri to vote on marijuana this fall?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There were broad smiles and a photo op when Legal Missouri 2022 delivered 390,00 signatures to the Missouri Secretary of State. The petition would allow voters to legalize marijuana for people 21 and older. Revenues would help fund veterans, drug addiction treatment and the public defender system. Non-violent criminal records related to marijuana would be expunged.
New Missouri bill makes unauthorized sleeping on state land a crime

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new Missouri bill signed last month will ban homeless people from sleeping on state-owned land without prior approval starting on January 1st, 2023. The bill says that someone living in an unauthorized plot of land will be approached by police and asked to leave. If they refuse, the police will return a second time and offer a shelter, approved campsite, or other forms of approved housing. If they refuse a second time, they can possibly receive a citation for a class-c misdemeanor.
Missouri posts record surplus for second straight year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri has more money on hand than ever before, thanks partly to a combination of inflation, higher wages and federal funds. The state closed out its 2022 fiscal year with a general revenue balance of nearly $4.9 billion - more than double the previous record set just one year ago, according to data provided Thursday to The Associated Press by the state Office of Administration.
Missouri governor to announce aid for farmers, ranchers amid drought

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Gov. Mike Parson will make an announcement regarding the drought conditions and excessive heat in Missouri Thursday at 2 p.m. In a news release, the governor's office said Parson will be joined by Department of Natural Resources Director Dru Buntin, Department of Conservation Director Sara Parker Pauley, and Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn.
Gov. Parson issues emergency order in response to drought

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday declared a drought alert as state agencies respond to an expanding drought that he said could lead to financial ruin for farm families. Parson, who is a farmer, said at a news conference that 53 counties, largely in southern Missouri, are experiencing drought conditions, which are moving into central regions.
Missouri Minute: Hospitals see increase in COVID cases; judge rules SNAP lawsuit must proceed

COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising again as the BA.5 subvariant spreads across the U.S. Several hospitals in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas are reporting a higher intake of COVID-19 patients and a growing number of people who need to be admitted to the intensive care unit. Some have more than 50 patients, a number that is similar to when the omicron variant hit the state in January. Meanwhile, a judge this week denied Missouri's plea to dismiss a lawsuit surrounding the long processing period of its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which provides food assistance to people at or below the poverty line. The lawsuit claims that SNAP recipients did not receive access to the benefits within an appropriate amount of time. The state argued the lawsuit should be moot since the applicants eventually received the benefits. In other legal news, the Missouri Court of Appeals reversed a 2021 decision to award Columbia and Joplin $54 million for unpaid and underpaid business license taxes from Spectra Communications Group, which is owned by CenturyLink. The case will return to trial after the court stated that additional issues and facts must be determined.
Looking For Peace And Quiet? Plan A Visit To These 10 Remote Missouri Towns

Southwest Airlines had a slogan - Wanna get away? All of us have had times in our lives when I am sure we wanted to do just that. We want to leave where we are, and perhaps secure some solitude. Thankfully, Missouri has a lot of towns that you may not be familiar with, that will give you some peace and quiet that you may want to visit sometime. I will share some info on 10 of them for you.
