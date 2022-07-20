Kindergarten photo deadline is today

Mrs. Teresa Fleenor age 61 of Pekin, passed away Tuesday, July 19. Mrs. Fleenor was born July 20, 1960, in Kentucky the daughter of Bill and Rosetta Nantz Miller. She was a member of Blue River Christian Church. She is retired from the Washington County Sheriff’s Department. She is...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Neighborhood Place will be hosting several back-to-school events to get kids ready for the upcoming school year. The Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services (RCS) is donating $200,000 to purchase school supplies, including backpacks, folders, notebooks, pens, and more. The supplies will be given...
MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Officials in Daviess county met on Thursday to discuss ways to receive funds to meet additional costs to replace a bridge near Barr-Reeve Middle and High School. Montgomery Town Board President Mike Haley said, before the pandemic, he hoped the project would cost about $2 million. With rising costs, officials raised the […]
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's been three months since a boy was found dead inside a suitcase in Washington County, Indiana, and Yvonne Casey wants answers. Casey, who organized a vigil for the for the boy, who is believed to have been around 5 years old. "I just feel that...
Danny Wayne Davis passed away on July 19th at Baptist Floyd Hospital. Danny was born in Salem, Indiana to Robert L. Davis and Wanda Zink Davis on June 1, 1944. Danny earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University and worked for Goodwood Lumber.
Paula Jean (Warman) Brown, Pekin, passed away at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany, after a long illness. She was born in Scottsburg, on Sept. 28, 1951, to Paul and Mary (Losson) Warman. Paula married John Phillip Brown on Nov. 7, 1969. She worked and retired from the Census Bureau....
It may feel like summer is flying by, but there’s still plenty of time to plan a last-minute day trip before school is back in session. We have a few ideas to help you make the most out of your summer vacation and add in some last-minute summer memories.
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Royal Couture Treats Boutique is now open inside the Green Tree Mall. The bakery provides homemade grab-and-go goods and custom orders for special events. Southern Indiana native and Royal Couture Treats Boutique owner Minnie Johnson started the business at the peak of the pandemic. Johnson sold...
SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - Elisjsah Dicken, 22, is credited as stopping Sunday’s mass shooting at an Indianapolis area shopping mall after 15 seconds. He fired ten times, striking the gunman with eight bullets and killing the gunman. Police said Dicken lives in Seymour, Indiana. John Mellencamp is arguably Seymour’s...
Indiana and AT&T are collaborating to bring a fiber network to more than 6,000 homes, businesses and farms throughout the state. The $13 million project, which is contingent on a final contract between the state and AT&T, would bring high-speed broadband to portions of nine counties. AT&T would build fiber...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While COVID cases and hospitalizations are increasing across Kentucky, some doctors are noticing key differences between the cases they're seeing now compared to the beginning of the pandemic. "We don't have those massively severe respiratory diseases like we saw previously," Dr. Jason Smith, chief medical officer...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Residents at a senior housing complex in southwest Louisville are complaining about conditions at the facility. The seniors who live at Riverport Landings just off Cane Run Road said they have experienced rude employees to unsanitary living conditions. A group of residents voiced their concerns during...
MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- When a person suffers a heart attack, getting help quickly is key. But it can be challenging for rural hospitals. While a ST-Segment Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI) isn't the most common type of heart attack, it is the most severe and requires timely intervention. Patients suffering from a STEMI have to get to the nearest cardiac catheterization lab quickly for the best possible outcome.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The doctor that performed the first kidney transplant and coronary artery bypass in Kentucky died Sunday. Though Dr. Allan Lansing was born in Ontario, Canada, he moved to Louisville in 1963 and made a staggering amount of contributions to the city including assisting in the second artificial heart implantation in the country according to his obituary.
Huber's Orchard, Winery & Vineyards is hiring tractor drivers, farm market retail associates, cashiers, bakery associates and other positions. Visit their website: www.huberwinery.com for a full list of positions. Huber's is located at 19816 Huber Rd. in Borden. Call 812-923-9463 ext. 2231 for information on how to apply.
Haley Rene Kilian to Zachary Christian Wood, both of Jasper. Emma Lynn Uebelhor of Ferdinand to Adam Joseph Krempp of Jasper. Wesley Lee Hembree of St. Anthony to Natasha Lynn Leckie of Huntingburg. Crystal Dawn Martindale to Fred Alan Giesler, both of St. Anthony. Rachel Carlene Dick to Tyler Edward...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new partnership is bringing pet care to low-income communities in Louisville. The Kentucky Humane Society's "CARE-A-Van" is a mobile veterinary clinic that provides low-cost pet wellness services to cats and dogs. Low-cost services available include microchipping, flea and tick preventatives, nail trims, heartworm tests and...
Who knew the Interstate 64 corridor between the Evansville metro and Louisville would have such a strong Stranger Things connection? The answer is nobody. But it really does. The fourth season of the wildly popular Netflix series features a 10-year-old actress named Elizabeth Howlett in the second episode. Well now we've learned that an actress from right here in the tri-state is also a member of the Stranger Things cast.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local bakery is celebrating its 40th anniversary by offering discounts to patrons. Homemade Ice Cream and Pie Kitchen is holding a week-long birthday promotion from July 25 to Aug. 2. The bakery's Birthday Cake Ice Cream will be 40% off. On Aug. 2, the Highlands...
Comments / 0