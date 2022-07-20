ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, IN

Kindergarten photo deadline is today

By Writers Bloc
salemleader.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStart your kindergartner's school year in a big way with a photo greeting...

salemleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
salemleader.com

Fair results

Check out the annual Fair Results section included in this week's Salem Democrat, also available on-line.
SALEM, IN
salemleader.com

Teresa Fleenor

Mrs. Teresa Fleenor age 61 of Pekin, passed away Tuesday, July 19. Mrs. Fleenor was born July 20, 1960, in Kentucky the daughter of Bill and Rosetta Nantz Miller. She was a member of Blue River Christian Church. She is retired from the Washington County Sheriff’s Department. She is...
NEW PEKIN, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Daviess, Montgomery officials look for solution on bridge near school

MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Officials in Daviess county met on Thursday to discuss ways to receive funds to meet additional costs to replace a bridge near Barr-Reeve Middle and High School. Montgomery Town Board President Mike Haley said, before the pandemic, he hoped the project would cost about $2 million. With rising costs, officials raised the […]
MONTGOMERY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salem, IN
Salem, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
salemleader.com

Danny W. Davis

Danny Wayne Davis passed away on July 19th at Baptist Floyd Hospital. Danny was born in Salem, Indiana to Robert L. Davis and Wanda Zink Davis on June 1, 1944. Danny earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University and worked for Goodwood Lumber.
SALEM, IN
salemleader.com

Paula Brown

Paula Jean (Warman) Brown, Pekin, passed away at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany, after a long illness. She was born in Scottsburg, on Sept. 28, 1951, to Paul and Mary (Losson) Warman. Paula married John Phillip Brown on Nov. 7, 1969. She worked and retired from the Census Bureau....
NEW ALBANY, IN
indyschild.com

13 Indiana Day Trips Perfect for Late Summer

It may feel like summer is flying by, but there’s still plenty of time to plan a last-minute day trip before school is back in session. We have a few ideas to help you make the most out of your summer vacation and add in some last-minute summer memories.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kindergarten
WLKY.com

Southern Indiana woman opens bakery inside Green Tree Mall

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Royal Couture Treats Boutique is now open inside the Green Tree Mall. The bakery provides homemade grab-and-go goods and custom orders for special events. Southern Indiana native and Royal Couture Treats Boutique owner Minnie Johnson started the business at the peak of the pandemic. Johnson sold...
INDIANA STATE
wymt.com

Seymour residents want Indiana mall hero honored

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - Elisjsah Dicken, 22, is credited as stopping Sunday’s mass shooting at an Indianapolis area shopping mall after 15 seconds. He fired ten times, striking the gunman with eight bullets and killing the gunman. Police said Dicken lives in Seymour, Indiana. John Mellencamp is arguably Seymour’s...
SEYMOUR, IN
Inside Indiana Business

AT&T planning broadband projects for nine counties

Indiana and AT&T are collaborating to bring a fiber network to more than 6,000 homes, businesses and farms throughout the state. The $13 million project, which is contingent on a final contract between the state and AT&T, would bring high-speed broadband to portions of nine counties. AT&T would build fiber...
INDIANA STATE
wdrb.com

Louisville doctor notices new trends in local COVID cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While COVID cases and hospitalizations are increasing across Kentucky, some doctors are noticing key differences between the cases they're seeing now compared to the beginning of the pandemic. "We don't have those massively severe respiratory diseases like we saw previously," Dr. Jason Smith, chief medical officer...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
wdrb.com

Heart attack drill at Norton in Madison highlights challenges for rural hospitals

MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- When a person suffers a heart attack, getting help quickly is key. But it can be challenging for rural hospitals. While a ST-Segment Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI) isn't the most common type of heart attack, it is the most severe and requires timely intervention. Patients suffering from a STEMI have to get to the nearest cardiac catheterization lab quickly for the best possible outcome.
MADISON, IN
WHAS11

Louisville community mourns loss of beloved doctor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The doctor that performed the first kidney transplant and coronary artery bypass in Kentucky died Sunday. Though Dr. Allan Lansing was born in Ontario, Canada, he moved to Louisville in 1963 and made a staggering amount of contributions to the city including assisting in the second artificial heart implantation in the country according to his obituary.
LOUISVILLE, KY
salemleader.com

Hiring event at Huber's

Huber's Orchard, Winery & Vineyards is hiring tractor drivers, farm market retail associates, cashiers, bakery associates and other positions. Visit their website: www.huberwinery.com for a full list of positions. Huber's is located at 19816 Huber Rd. in Borden. Call 812-923-9463 ext. 2231 for information on how to apply.
BORDEN, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Marriage Licenses – July 19, 2022

Haley Rene Kilian to Zachary Christian Wood, both of Jasper. Emma Lynn Uebelhor of Ferdinand to Adam Joseph Krempp of Jasper. Wesley Lee Hembree of St. Anthony to Natasha Lynn Leckie of Huntingburg. Crystal Dawn Martindale to Fred Alan Giesler, both of St. Anthony. Rachel Carlene Dick to Tyler Edward...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WBKR

Southern Indiana Native Has Roles in ‘Stranger Things’, New Film ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’

Who knew the Interstate 64 corridor between the Evansville metro and Louisville would have such a strong Stranger Things connection? The answer is nobody. But it really does. The fourth season of the wildly popular Netflix series features a 10-year-old actress named Elizabeth Howlett in the second episode. Well now we've learned that an actress from right here in the tri-state is also a member of the Stranger Things cast.
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy