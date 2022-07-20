Kindergarten photo deadline is today

MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- When a person suffers a heart attack, getting help quickly is key. But it can be challenging for rural hospitals. While a ST-Segment Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI) isn't the most common type of heart attack, it is the most severe and requires timely intervention. Patients suffering from a STEMI have to get to the nearest cardiac catheterization lab quickly for the best possible outcome.

MADISON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO