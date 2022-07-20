Mobile home a complete loss to West Mobile fire

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police have released a statement regarding a shooting that happened early Saturday morning on Emogene Street. “On Saturday, July 23, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Emogene Street in reference to one shot involving a domestic dispute. The victim was shot by his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend during a disagreement. The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. This is an active investigation.”
UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified the victim of a single-vessel crash on Dauphin Island Saturday morning. Quinton E. Zirlott, 22, of Theodore, was fatally injured when he was ejected after the watercraft on which he was a passenger hit a concrete barrier in Mobile near near the Dauphin Island Airport, authorities said.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police continue to investigate a shooting at a Midtown gas station early Friday morning. According to the Mobile Police Department, the female victim was sitting in a vehicle with another occupant when a known subject began shooting into the vehicle. The incident happened around 12:38 a.m. Friday at Speed Stop gas station, 1861 Government St, authorities said.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police identified the man who was shot and killed Wednesday, July 20 at Government and South Warren Streets. Tavoris Shearls, 36, was found shot inside a car at Government and South Warren Streets. Shearls was later pronounced dead on scene, according to Mobile Police. Mobile Police are continuing to investigate […]
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -FOX 10 News spoke with the family of a woman who died in a wreck this week on I-65. Brittany Talbot of Jay, Florida, and Christopher Knighten of Atmore were both killed in that multi-vehicle crash that left several people injured. Talbot’s sister Mary Talbot says the...
UPDATE: An updated Facebook post says Countryman was located. ORIGINAL STORY: ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla.. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered man, who was last seen early Saturday morning in Pensacola, according to a Facebook post. William Daniel Countryman, 39, was last seen at around 5:57 a.m. Saturday, […]
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is looking for suspects involved in a drive by shooting at a home in Pensacola. Deputies say they got a call from a woman who reported a car drove by and fired shots at her house located at 1000 Medford Ave and Bristol Ave.
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is taking steps to ensure its deputies are prepared if they have to respond to an active shooter situation. More than two dozen deputies participated in training Friday, July 22, 2022. Over the next several days, every sworn deputy will participate.
The City of Mobile’s three police K-9 officers have filed a federal lawsuit against the city demanding more pay for having to take care of the dogs after hours at their homes. The lawsuit, filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Mobile, seeks back pay with interest along with...
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said one person is dead following a shooting in downtown Mobile. It happened just before 7 p.m. Wednesday on Government Street at South Warren Street. Officers responding to the scene found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in a car. Investigators said the 36-year-old...
CREOLA, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a multi-vehicle crash at approximately 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, has claimed the lives of an Atmore man and a Jay, Fla., woman. Brittney K. Talbot, 37, was fatally injured when the 2001 Honda Civic she was driving was struck by a 2021 Dodge Ram driven by David R. Mayfield, 35, of Springville.
GOERGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The George County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted for defrauding a man about car parts. James Gerald Thaggard, 57, was arrested after deputies were called to investigate a case involving missing car parts. The victim told deputies he paid Thaggard to work on his car, according to a Facebook […]
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A local convenience store is back open in George County’s Howell community after a three-month hiatus. The Dog River Pit Stop, at 6152 MS-612 in Lucedale, reopened Monday under new ownership by 4-Mile Enterprises, the owner of 4-Mile Truck Stop in Rocky Creek. Original owner Don Lowery retired earlier this year. Manager Bianca Tumlinson has been with the store since its 2019 opening.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A former doctor charged with reckless murder in the death of a medical student two years ago wants permission to go to Baldwin County. Mobile County Circuit Judge Ben Brooks heard arguments this week on whether to amend Jonathan Nakhla’s bond conditions, which require that he remain in Mobile County until his trial. His lawyers have asked that he be allowed to perform maintenance on a Fort Morgan rental home that he owns and go to his father’s house in Daphne to access engineering equipment he needs for a project to develop devices to help the blind and people in wheelchairs.
ST. MARTIN, Mississippi -- In what investigators believe was an inside job, a pair of teenage cousins conspired to rob a gas station on North Washington Avenue in the St. Martin community. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said Thursday 18-year-old Malik Alfred Toliver entered the Murphy gas station on North...
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department Crime Prevention 5K Run/Walk is set for Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. Registration and post-race activities will take place at Bienville Square, 150 Dauphin Street, in Downtown Mobile. Pre-register by mail entries should be postmarked by July 22 and...
