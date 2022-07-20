ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Duo Led Green Bay Police on a Chase, Jumps Into the River in an Attempt to Escape

By Local News
seehafernews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Green Bay Police Department was led on a chase throughout the East Side of the city earlier this week. The chase began at around 7:00 a.m. on Sunday (July 17th) when officers were called to the Bay...

www.seehafernews.com

wearegreenbay.com

65-year-old Green Bay woman arrested for 4th OWI, seen swerving & braking on HWY 29

(WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay was arrested for her fourth OWI after she was allegedly seen driving at varying speeds and swerving on State Highway 29 in Brown County. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, on July 22 around 12 a.m., a complaint came in of a vehicle driving eastbound on State Highway 29. The driver was reportedly traveling at varying speeds, swerving and braking.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

State Patrol Arrests Repeat OWI Offender From Green Bay

A 65-year-old Green Bay woman was arrested overnight for her 4th ffense of Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence following a traffic stop in Brown County. According to the State Patrol, Fond du lac Post, Diane M. Schiavo was pulled over by a trooper on Meier Drive at Badgerland early this morning after authorities received a driving complaint.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Neenah PD search for owner of lost lizard

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – This little guy is taking a break from selling insurance and instead just trying to find their way home. According to the Neenah Police Department, its Friday night shift crew found a lost lizard roaming the city. Officers placed this wanderer in a cardboard box...
NEENAH, WI
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
seehafernews.com

Details Released Regarding Officer Involved Shooting in Green Bay

More details have been released regarding an officer-involved shooting in Green Bay. According to the Green Bay Police Department, officers were called to the scene of a fight between two people in the 700 block of Chapel View Road at 11:00 p.m. One of the suspects had fled the scene...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Speed boat crash into paddleboat on Fox River; dozens on board

OSHKOSH, Wis. - New video shows a boat crash in Oshkosh that sent seven people to the hospital on the Fox River earlier this month. When you watch, you can see a speed boat smashing into a large tour paddleboat with dozens of people on board. The speedboat then left...
OSHKOSH, WI
wtaq.com

Green Bay PD Investigates Eastside Shooting

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Officers from the Green Bay Police Department were called to the 700 Blk of Chapel View Rd just after 11pm last night (WED) for the report of a physical disturbance involving two people. Shortly after arriving on scene, officers encountered a distraught person who...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Domestic Violence Suspect Shot By Police

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — A gunman was shot and injured by Green Bay police Wednesday night, following a domestic disturbance on the city’s east side. Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 700 block of Chapel View Road just before 11:15 p.m., where the suspect had fled. He soon returned to the area.
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

Armed suspects sought in disturbance at Town of Neenah tavern

TOWN OF NEENAH, WI — Winnebago County law enforcement is looking for several people armed with semi-automatic handguns who were involved in a disturbance at a Town of Neenah business July 10th. Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Peppermint Hippo at 1413 Green Valley. Witnesses say there was a disturbance in the after hours potion of the tavern and two of the suspects drew their guns. The group then fled the scene in a black Chevrolet Equinox, possibly with Illinois plates, which was last seen driving south on Green Valley Road. No shots were fired during the disturbance. At least four of the suspects are believed to have been armed. Investigators are asking for public assistance in identifying the suspects, who appear to be African-American men.
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes on WIS 26 reopen after crash

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes on WIS 26 have reopened following a brief closure caused by a Saturday morning crash. Original Story: NOW: Left lane closed on WIS 26 due to crash. SATURDAY 7/23/2022 11:59a.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A lane is temporarily closed on northbound WIS 26...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

WATCH: New video of Fox River boat crash on July 9

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has released a new video of the boat crash on the Fox River that happened July 9 around 10:00 p.m. A powerboat being operated by 52-year-old Jason Lindemann collided with a two-story paddle boat with 43 passengers and crew on board. After the crash, Lindemann and his passengers fled the scene.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Man Nabbed for 4th OWI

A Manitowoc man was arrested for his 4th OWI last night (July 20th). An officer with the Manitowoc Police Department was on patrol at around 10:15 p.m. when he saw a vehicle driving south on South 10th Street without its headlights on. The vehicle was pulled over in the 1100...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Bomb Threat Targets Sturgeon Bay NWTC Campus Yields

There was a bomb threat targeting the Northeast Wisconsin Technical College campus in Sturgeon Bay yesterday (July 21st). A mysterious package was noticed in the computer center at around 1:30 p.m., prompting a call to authorities. The immediate area was evacuated and the surrounding streets were blocked off as bomb-sniffing...
STURGEON BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Theft on the Rise in Appleton

The Appleton Police Department is reporting an increase in the crime rate, specifically in thefts. In a statement to the media, the APD said that their officers have “responded to an upsurge in thefts related to unsecured items including unlocked vehicles with the keys inside, unsecured garages, and bikes left unlocked.”
APPLETON, WI
UPMATTERS

One dead in Marinette County following high-speed pursuit

STEPHENSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 33-year-old from the Town of Porterfield after his vehicle went off the road and hit a power pole. According to a release from the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were looking for Jacob Kaster, 33, after receiving a call for a welfare check.
WLUC

Northern Wisconsin man dead following single-car crash

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WLUC) - A 33-year-old man from Porterfield, Wis. was found dead at the scene of a single-car crash on Wednesday, July 20 around 11 p.m. The Marinette County Sheriff received a call to locate and check the welfare of Jacob Kaster. After deputies and dispatch began searching...
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI

