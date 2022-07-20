ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Next Weather: Windy Wednesday will feature lower humidity

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS -- Wednesday will still be a warm one, but humidity levels will fall throughout the day.

Highs in the Twin Cities and to the south and west will be in the uppers 80s, while up north will be a few degrees cooler. Expect some early cloud cover before a gradual clearing. It will be windy through the morning and into the afternoon.

There is a chance of pop-up thunderstorms in northwestern Minnesota this evening, but the risk for severe weather is marginal. The main threat is strong wind gusts.

Dew points will rise slightly again overnight before dropping back down on Thursday. The high in the Twin Cities will again be close to 90.

We should get back above 90 on Friday before temperatures fall back to average for the weekend.

CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

