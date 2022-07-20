ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Lancaster shooting suspected as gang-related

By VALLEY PRESS STAFF REPORT
Antelope Valley Press
 4 days ago

LANCASTER — A man was fatally shot, Monday, in what Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials are investigating as a gang-related shooting. Lancaster Sheriff Station deputies responded to a report of a person shot at...

www.avpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Lancaster

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Lancaster Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of 20th Street and Lancaster Boulevard. “During their investigation, investigators learned witnesses traveling south on 20th Street West, observed the victim driving, heard gunshots, and saw the […]
LANCASTER, CA
Key News Network

Homicide Detectives Investigate Shooting Death of Driver Found in Crashed Truck

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A mortally wounded gunshot victim was located in a truck involved in a traffic collision on Saturday, July 23, in the city of Lancaster. At approximately 11:28 a.m., Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department deputies and firefighters from numerous Los Angeles County Fire Department stations responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Lancaster Boulevard and 20th Street West.
LANCASTER, CA
foxla.com

Woman stabbed to death at South LA pizzeria

LOS ANGELES - A woman was fatally wounded Saturday afternoon during an altercation with another woman at a Little Caesars Pizza in South Los Angeles. The attack was reported as an "ambulance cutting" at 3:11 p.m. in the 10300 block of Avalon Boulevard, according to Los Angeles police Officer Matthew Cruz.
LOS ANGELES, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspects in 7-Eleven robberies, fatal shootings arrested

Santa Ana police have arrested two Los Angeles men believed to be responsible for a string of robberies and murders at several 7-Eleven locations in Southern California this past month. Malik Patt (20) and Jason Payne (44) and are believed to be connected to 13 robberies and the fatal shootings...
SANTA ANA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Lancaster, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Lancaster, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Cash, phone and dog taken in Rosemead home invasion

Authorities are searching for three home-invasion robbers who held up a resident in Rosemead Thursday night. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. in the 9200 block of Steele Street, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson confirmed. The victim was approached by three men who pointed a gun at him and demanded cash as he […]
ROSEMEAD, CA
foxla.com

Driver killed in Gardena crash

GARDENA, Calif. - A male driver died Saturday in Gardena after his vehicle crashed into a wall and he was ejected. The crash was reported at 1:02 p.m. in the 14100 block of Normandie Avenue, according to Gardena police traffic Sgt. Daniel Guzzo. The preliminary investigation revealed the driver was...
GARDENA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Crime still plagues Sixth Street Bridge

LOS ANGELES — LA’s new Sixth Street bridge has been open less than two weeks and it’s already proving to be a bit of a nightmare for police, with the latest trouble involving another so-called “street takeover,” Friday night, authorities said. The bridge was closed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Lancaster Sheriff Station
theavtimes.com

Man wounded in shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A man told deputies he was shot while walking on a sidewalk early Friday morning in Lancaster. The victim walked into the Lancaster Sheriff’ Station at approximately 2:40 a.m. Friday, July 22, and said he had been shot in front of a tattoo shop in the 300 block of West Lancaster Boulevard, Deputy Veronica Fathom told City News Service.
LANCASTER, CA
Long Beach Post

5 arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Long Beach, police say

Five people were arrested Thursday in connection with the killing of a 24-year-old Long Beach resident who was shot to death last month near MacArthur Park, police said. Los Angeles resident Filasifoki Xavier Pio, 21, Signal Hill resident Santiago Rivera, 19, and a 15-year-old Long Beach resident were taken into custody on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. Two other Long Beach residents, Michael Keith Levine, 47, and 19-year-old Emery Jezebel Hinojos, were also arrested—Levine on suspicion of one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of illegally being in possession of ammunition, and Hinojos on suspicion of one count each of being in possession of a firearm with a prior juvenile court sustained petition, accessory after the fact and concealing evidence, according to the LBPD.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Man shot, killed on 710 Freeway in South Gate

South Gate Police and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a man on the 710 Freeway. The shooting occurred Wednesday about 7 p.m. in the southbound lanes of 710 Freeway at the Firestone exit. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died Thursday, authorities said.
SOUTH GATE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Antelope Valley Press

Man arrested after two-hour search

PALMDALE — A man is in police custody, Thursday, after a two-hour search in an apartment complex. Police arrested the suspect just before 2:30 a.m., said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Murderer freed from jail faces more charges

LANCASTER — A convicted murderer who was freed from jail, last November, after his case was sent back to juvenile court was charged, Thursday, with a new series of crimes, including leading Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit. Andrew Cachu — charged now under the name...
foxla.com

1 dead, 1 injured in Pomona shooting

POMONA, Calif. - A man was shot and killed in Pomona and a second man was wounded, police said Wednesday. Pomona Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call at 11:05 p.m. Tuesday to the area of the 900 block of West Mission Boulevard, near San Antonio Avenue, where they found two men seated in a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Ian Miller.
POMONA, CA
onscene.tv

Violent Two Vehicle TC Sends One To Hospital | Downey

07.22.2022 | 1:38 AM | DOWNEY – One patient was transported by ambulance after a violent 2 vehicle collision in Downey. First responders were dispatched to reports of a traffic collision near Old River School Rd and Hondo St. Upon arriving on scene they found two vehicles with severe damaged. One of the vehicles was a pick up truck with significant rear end damage. The second vehicle was a large sedan that appeared to have suffered the worst damaged by fire. The driver of the sedan had to lightly extricated from the vehicle and was transported from ground to gurney via back board and transported to a near by hospital. The cause of the incident is under investigation. No further details are known at this time licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
DOWNEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy