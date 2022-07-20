Lancaster shooting suspected as gang-related

Five people were arrested Thursday in connection with the killing of a 24-year-old Long Beach resident who was shot to death last month near MacArthur Park, police said. Los Angeles resident Filasifoki Xavier Pio, 21, Signal Hill resident Santiago Rivera, 19, and a 15-year-old Long Beach resident were taken into custody on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. Two other Long Beach residents, Michael Keith Levine, 47, and 19-year-old Emery Jezebel Hinojos, were also arrested—Levine on suspicion of one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of illegally being in possession of ammunition, and Hinojos on suspicion of one count each of being in possession of a firearm with a prior juvenile court sustained petition, accessory after the fact and concealing evidence, according to the LBPD.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO