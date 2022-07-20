New Google AR prototypes will be tested in public

FinalWire has this month released a new update making available its latest AIDA64 Extreme 6.75 benchmarking tool and suite of software. Offering users a streamlined diagnostic and benchmarking tool for personal, enthusiast and business use. The AIDA64 Engineer 6.75 software, offers a professional diagnostic and benchmarking solution for corporate IT technicians and engineers; the immediate availability of AIDA64 Business 6.75 software, an essential network management solution for small and medium scale enterprises; and the immediate availability of AIDA64 Network Audit 6.75 software, a dedicated network audit toolset to collect and manage corporate network inventories.
