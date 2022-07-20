ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
X's and Noles: Top-40 and player weight review

By Adam Brown
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back my friends to another episode of X's and Noles. Trey, Kevin, and CoachAB were joined by Mr. Top-40 Sonnone to break down his 2022 top-40 list. Join...

247sports.com

247Sports

No. 1-ranked safety Caleb Downs locks in his college commitment date

The Top247’s No. 1 safety Caleb Downs has locked in his college decision date for July 27. One of the more coveted prospects in the 2023 class, the Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek five-star took official visits to Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame and Ohio State in June. 247Sports had the rundown coming out of each of those trips.
NFL
247Sports

Nebraska DE Transfer Pheldarius Payne suffers Achilles Injury

According to Andy Bitter of TheAthletic, Nebraska Defensive Lineman Transfer Pheldarius Payne has suffered an Achilles injury. The injury was reported by Bitter, but spoken by Virginia Tech Head Coach Brent Pry at the ACC Kickoff. Pry did not confirm whether or not the injury would rule out Payne for the season. The severity of the injury and the recovery window likely has forced Payne to miss a majority, if not the entirety, of the 2022 season.
NEBRASKA STATE
247Sports

OL Payton Kirkland gearing up to announce commitment on 247Sports YouTube page

Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips blue-chip lineman Payton Kirkland will announce a college commitment this Saturday around 7:30 EST live on the 247Sports YouTube channel. Kirkland, who the industry-generated 247Sports Composite pegs as the nation's No. 25 offensive tackle prospect in the class of 2023, lists five schools as finalists heading into the announcement: Michigan State, Miami, Florida, Oklahoma and Alabama.
ORLANDO, FL
Brendan
247Sports

RHP Adam Maier signs with Atlanta Braves

Oregon's 2023 took a massive hit on Friday as RHP Adam Maier signed a deal with the Atlanta Braves. A source confirmed Maier's signing to DuckTerritory.com. Steve Ewen of the Vancouver Province first reported the story. Maier was selected with the 215th pick of the seventh round by the Braves,...
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Kenny Payne spends most of Friday at the Nike Peach Jam

AUGUSTA, S.C. - University of Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne was seemingly on the move Friday night. But before he headed out, Payne spent most of the third day of the NCAA evaluation period evaluating prospects at the Nike Peach Jam. Payne was around until late afternoon and then was not spotted anywhere else on Friday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
#American Football
247Sports

Three star wide receiver Paul Davis de-commits from Duke

Duke Football suffered the second loss of a committed player of the cycle on Friday afternoon as the program’s third highest rated prospect announced he was no longer on board with the Blue Devils. Three star Georgia wide receiver Paul Davis has de-committed from Duke. The Hartwell (GA) Hart...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Fired Up: Fitz explains why Michael Beasley needs the TBT reconnection with Kansas State

The question: During the July 20, 2022, edition of the Powercat Questions Podcast from GoPowercat VIP GoStayKate, GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald was asked about Michael Beasley playing on the Purple & Black team (comprised mostly of former Kansas State players) in The Basketball Tournament, which starts play in its Wichita Regional on Friday. Here is how Fitz addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the podcast ...
WICHITA, KS
247Sports

Bronny James could see recruiting ranking rise, but perception is LeBron's son won't play college basketball

Bronny James' recruitment is a trending topic ahead of the Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon four-star shooting guard's senior season, especially after LeBron James' son turned heads at the Nike Peach Jam earlier in the week. On 247Sports' YouTube channel, during a question-and-answer recap of the event, Adam Finkelstein set the record straight regarding where Bronny James stands in the 2023 recruiting class and if college basketball is next for the nation's 52nd-ranked prospect.
BASKETBALL
NFL
Football
Sports
247Sports

Georgia football: Connor Lew, priority center target for the Dawgs, top sets commitment date

Georgia assistant Stacy Searels now has three offensive linemen in his first recruiting cycle back in Athens, with Columbus (Ga.) Carver four-star Kelton Smith, Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes four-star offensive tackle Bo Hughley, and Colonial Heights (Va.) Life Christian Academy interior offensive lineman Joshua Miller. He is in pursuit of another offensive tackle, with Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy Top 100 prospect Monroe Freeling very high on the board. Searels also has a chance to land his top center prospect, as Acworth (Ga.) Kennesaw Mountain offensive lineman Connor Lew announced his commitment date on Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Daily Delivery: The Big 12 may soon be adding some new schools to the lineup

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. It's beginning to sound like Colorado and Arizona may soon apply for membership in the Big 12. If so, as Fitz explains, the Pac-12 will be collapsing but will new commissioner Brett Yormark wait until he's officially on the job on August 1, and will he immediately expand more or pause as the remaining Pac-12 schools that didn't see the Big 12 as a viable landing spot squirm as their fate settles in?
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Louisville offers 4-star 7-footer Isaiah Miranda

A new name has emerged on the Class of 2023 recruiting board for the University of Louisville basketball staff. U of L coach Kenny Payne extended an offer on Friday night to Southern California Academy four-star big man Isaiah Miranda, who is a native of Pawtucket, R.I., a scholarship. It's the 21st offer on the table for the 7-foot-1 Miranda.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

How another proposed transfer rule could shake up LSU, college sports

There are multiple hot button topics at the forefront of college football minds as the 2022 season approaches. The never ending carousel of expansion talks across the sport, the impact of name, image and likeness as well as more conference centered issues like future scheduling in the SEC. But perhaps going a bit unnoticed are the recent trends regarding another monumental change to college athletics in recent years, the transfer portal.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

BREAKING: Four-star TE Tayvion Galloway commits to LSU

Four-star tight end Tayvion Galloway out of Chillicothe (Ohio), the top-ranked player in the state of Ohio for 2024 according to 247Sports, has committed to the LSU Tigers and first-year head coach Brian Kelly. The 6-foot-5 and 230-pound Galloway chose the Tigers over Arkansas, Auburn, Miami (Fla.) Ole Miss and...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
247Sports

247Sports

