Data: Federal Election Commission; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals More than $7.3 million of the individual donations pouring into North Carolina's U.S. Senate race have come outside the state, according to Federal Election Commission filings.More than three-fourths of that money has been funneled into Democrat Cheri Beasley's campaign, and the remainder has gone to Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd.Why it matters: All that outside money is a reminder of the importance of this race as Republicans and Democrats vie for control of Congress. The winner of North Carolina's Senate race will help determine which party controls the chamber and whether or...

ELECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO