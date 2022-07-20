ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado ranked No. 4 state for business by CNBC

By Alayna Alvarez
 4 days ago
Colorado is among the country's best places to do business , new rankings reveal.

Driving the news: The Centennial State came in fourth on CNBC's 2022 list of the best states for businesses.

Details: The state received high marks based on the strength of its workforce — at the top of the heap nationwide — as well as its education system, technology and innovation.

  • Yes, but: We were docked points for our high cost of living, access to capital and cost of doing business. In that last category, Colorado ranks 36th nationwide.

Of note: North Carolina snagged the No. 1 spot — the state's first time at the top.

Axios Denver

Heat dome to overtake Colorado and boost temps toward triple digits

Look to the sky, and you'll see a heat dome descending on Colorado this week.Well, you won't actually see it. But it's coming, the National Weather Service says.What to know: A heat dome, or an expansive area of high pressure, is forecast to develop and stay put over parts of the Mountain West and Plains during the second half of the week, Axios' resident weather expert Andrew Freedman reports.Denver will see at least five straight days of 90-degree temperatures starting Friday.On Saturday, temperatures will near triple digits.Context: Denver hit 100° for the first time in 2022 on June 11 — the earliest point in the calendar year since 1872.Why it matters: Extreme heat is increasingly taking a toll on vulnerable populations.In addition, high temperatures may exacerbate drought conditions across Colorado. The four corners of the state began experiencing "extreme" or"severe" drought at the end of June, while much of the Front Range remains at moderate drought levels, officials report.Yes, but: It could be worse. An early monsoon season helped the southwest part of the state. Durango has received 2 inches of rain since the beginning of June, compared to the average of 0.5 inches, AccuWeather meteorologist Renee Duff says.
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Colorado among top 10 friendliest states for LGBTQ-owned businesses

Data: Out Leadership; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsColorado is the 10th-friendliest state for LGBTQ-owned businesses and workers, according to a report published this Pride month.What's happening: Out Leadership's State LGBTQ+ Business Climate Index gave Colorado a score of 86.33 — the same tally earned last year.Why it matters: Companies in regions that are openly hostile to LGBTQ+ rights could have trouble attracting employees, especially at a time when there's heightened competition for talent among employers.Inclusive policies that foster diverse workforces can keep Colorado companies competitive. Meanwhile, more conservative states attempt to draw businesses with tax breaks.What they're saying: "LGBTQ-friendly environments are...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Elisabeth Epps wins primary in Colorado House District 6

Attorney and abolitionist Elisabeth Epps defeated Katie March in the Democratic primary for a state House seat representing Denver, with the AP calling the race Thursday morning. By the numbers: The most recently available preliminary figures showed Epps leading by 373 votes, or 51.28% of votes. Why it matters: Epps' victory gives progressive Democrats a chance at pushing more left-leaning policies at the state Capitol, and shows grassroots campaigns are still very much viable in the city. Epps has publicly called on abolishing the police, and her victory suggests that voters in Denver — many of...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Coloradans now paying more for Uber, Amazon and DoorDash

As of July 1, Coloradans will pay more for deliveries from Amazon, DoorDash and UPS, and extra for rides with Uber and Lyft.What's happening: The new fees are part of a 2021 law signed by Gov. Jared Polis and authored by Democratic lawmakers to generate $3.8 billion for transportation projects and greenhouse gas reduction initiatives in the state.Delivery orders will include a 27-cent fee.Ridesharing will carry a 30-cent fee.Car-share services like Turo will add a $2 fee.Why it matters: The new revenues aim to transform transportation funding in Colorado, as the Denver Post reports. But it comes at a tough...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

COVID vaccine rates off to slow start for kids under 5 in Colorado

In the week since Colorado children as young as 6 months became eligible for COVID-19 shots, the share of families obtaining them remains low. By the numbers: Colorado providers have reported administering shots to about 5,500 kids under 5 — about 1.7% of those eligible, according to Colorado health department data obtained by Axios Denver. In Denver, figures hover around 3%, or about 1,100 kids under 5.The big picture: A new study from the Kaiser Family Foundation found 18% of parents with children up to age 5 said they intended to vaccinate them once the shot had a green light,...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Axios Denver

