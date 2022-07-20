ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Best Food Products To Buy at Sam’s Club

By Heather Taylor
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XtDwC_0gm42TJq00

Shopping at Sam’s Club offers members the opportunity to stock up on plenty of pantry staples, including healthy, affordable foods.

GOBankingRates spoke with dieticians and nutritionists to find out the food to buy at Sam’s Club that is among the best to buy in bulk.

Quaker Old Fashioned Oats

Price: $12.88 for 2 pack

Start your day off right with oats. Adylia-Rhenee Gutierrez — certified nutritionist, vegan chef and creator of Yhorlife — recommends Quaker Old Fashioned Oats among the many oat selections available at Sam’s Club as a great breakfast choice for those craving fiber and protein.

Organic Baby Spinach

Price: $3.48 for a 16 oz. container

There are plenty of organic vegetables to choose from at Sam’s Club including fresh green beans, broccoli florets, organic mushrooms and baby spinach.

“These selections are a good source for our daily dose of greens to reduce blood sugar, aid in weight loss and reduce hypertension,” said Gutierrez.

Blueberries

Price: $6.32 for an 18 oz container

David Culpepper, MD and clinical director of LifeMD, recommends stocking up on blueberries during a Sam’s Club shopping trip.

“Blueberries are loaded with antioxidants, and at Sam’s Club you can get 18 ounces of fresh blueberries — that’s a pound and a half — for a little over six dollars,” said Culpepper. “These are great on top of yogurt or blended into a smoothie.”

Bard Valley Natural Delights Medjool Dates

Price: $7.98

Sam’s Club also offers inexpensive deals on dates, which Culpepper said are extremely healthy.

“Dates have a high amount of fiber and, for such a deliciously sweet food, they have a relatively low glycemic index, meaning they release sugars into the bloodstream at a slower rate than most other dried or fresh fruits,” said Culpepper. “This makes them great to eat before a workout, on their own or in oatmeal, as they will provide you energy over an extended period of time.”

Chobani Zero Sugar

Price: $11.58 for 12-count pack

Stock up on Chobani Yogurt during your Sam’s Club shopping trip. Yogurt is a fermented food that helps reduce inflammation and improve overall gut health.

Buying yogurt in bulk will ensure you always have a few containers handy for everyone and keep you from worrying about running out or running low.

Siete Lime Grain-Free Tortilla Chips

Price: $5.98

Seeking a tasty snack? Gutierrez recommends the Siete brand of tortilla chips, which are packed full of natural produce like avocado oil and chia seeds. If the Siete brand is sold out, try SkinnyPop Popcorn as a backup snack purchase.

Clio Greek Yogurt Bars Variety Pack

Price: $10.28

Not a fan of traditional Greek yogurt? Registered dietitian Kelsey Sackmann, owner of Kelsey P. RD, recommends stocking up on Clio Greek yogurt bars as a gut-healthy breakfast or snack if you’re on the go.

“These perfectly-portioned Greek yogurt bars wrapped in dark chocolate are packed with eight grams of protein, billions of probiotics and lots of yum,” said Sackmann.

