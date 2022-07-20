ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens Need to Resolve New Deal With Lamar Jackson

By Todd Karpovich
 4 days ago

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson's contract situation with the Ravens could hang over training camp like a dark cloud.

For now, Jackson is playing the 2022 season under a fifth-year option, assuming he will show up for the first day of practice next week.

However, an injury during one of the sessions will make an already complicated situation even murkier.

It's uncertain what the Ravens have offered Jackson money-wise, but it's apparent it's not enough.

The two sides need to reach a new deal.

Jackson answered questions about his contract situation on the last day of the mandatory minicamp but was coy about the direction of those discussions.

Here are the questions and Jackson's answers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fCG9E_0gm42EKB00

If he plans to have a conversation with the Ravens about his contract before the season begins:

“We actually did. We did. It’s a conversation – that’s all. We’re just keeping it private.”

If it’s just him and executive vice president & general manger Eric DeCosta during these conversations:

“We’re having conversations – that’s all.”

If conversations will continue during the season:

“We’re having conversations.”

If he expects to play in Baltimore for the rest of his career:

“I expect so. Yes, I do.”

If he buys into the notion that he shouldn’t step onto the field without a contract extension:

“No, no, I don’t buy into it at all. I play football; that’s what I’m here for.”

If he feels he’s worthy of a contract extension despite not yet winning a Super Bowl:

“Yes, I think so. I still want my Super Bowl, though. But I think I’m worthy [of] it – yes sir, I do.”

If conversations about the contract have occurred since arriving in Owings Mills, MD, this week:

Yes, since I’ve been in Owings Mills, we’ve had conversations.” (Reporter: “This week?”) “Yes.”

If QB Deshuan Watson’s contract has affected his thoughts about his future and what he would consider an acceptable contract:

“Nothing at all. I’m a man of my own. I don’t worry about what those guys get.”

So, it's utterly uncertain about Jackson's future in Baltimore.

It would behoove both sides to get a deal done within the next week.

Otherwise, the contract situation could continue to grow as a distraction and the cloud over training camp might grow every day.

