Mega Millions jackpot hits $630M after no winner matched all 6 numbers

UPDATE (Friday: 11:15 p.m.): The winning numbers can be found below.PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tonight's the night! Someone, possibly you, could become a multi-millionaire. Lottery fever is building with one of the largest jackpots ever up for grabs. We're talking $660 million. Imagine what you could do with all that money. Don't be surprised to see Sheetz, GetGos, and other gas stations packed with people putting in their last-minute numbers. Just a few days ago the jackpot was for $550 million but there was no winner, so Friday night's drawing has spiked to $660 million. The lottery says it would be the fifth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO