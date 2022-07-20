ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKC Council votes to reinstate Human Rights Commission

By Ashley Moss/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rFBwI_0gm41Jm100

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Council approved a measure Tuesday that will re-establish the City’s Human Rights Commission, following two years of task force work.

The Human Rights Commission was was previously established in 1980, but abolished back in 1996 because it supported rights for the LGBTQ community; however, racial unrest and demonstrations in 2020 renewed a call for the city to address discrimination of all forms.

In his 2022 State of the City address, Mayor David Holt said the commission mirrors efforts in other large cities.

“Making sure that everyone is part of our story is critical as we continue to grow,” he stated in his address. “Top 20 cities are diverse cities. We are now a city that includes people from every life experience and every corner of the world.”

OKC’s council narrowly voted to approve the Commission with a vote of 5 to 4.

However, the vote did not come without fiery public comment.

“Oklahoma City is not Detroit, L.A., San Francisco, Seattle, Portland or Chicago. Why are we trying to create and follow other liberal cities,” said Carol Hefner.

“It seems we’ve had one in the past and I see no reason to resurrect it now, [and] I do want to mention I think it would ultimately be divisive,” said George Teague, also in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting.

The Human Rights Commission will be responsible for addressing “alleged harm to people who have been discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, creed, sex, gender, national origin, age, familial status, genetic information or disability related to employment, housing and public accommodations under the Oklahoma Anti-Discrimination Law”.

“Oklahomans have a reputation of coming together during disasters and hard times; economic status and race are not an issue,” added Margaritt Kapaun.

Those opposed to the Commission said the group will do more harm than good; others were concerned about the cost.

“Why would you want to control my thinking and my actions,” said Laurette Cuellar.

Those in favor of the Commission also spoke at Tuesday’s meeting, saying everyone should have a voice.

“It’s transparent. Everyone can see what’s going on,” said Kristen Schuble.

“We need to make sure we are listening to voices of people that need help,” added Sen. George Young, D-OKC, also speaking against the opposition.

“I’ve been Black all my life, 68 years,” he added. “You can’t tell me because you live in a neighborhood, what’s good for me, because you don’t encounter what I encounter.”

“Today, for the first time in a generation, the people of Oklahoma City live in a community with a Human Rights Commission,” said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt in a news release Tuesday.

“The Oklahoma City Way triumphs once again. Most importantly, we have validated that all are welcome in Oklahoma City, and all are loved. In OKC, human rights for all is something we stand for,” the release added.

The Human Rights Commission will be made up of nine members. Each of the eight City Council members will recommend to the Mayor one person to represent their ward. The Mayor will appoint one person at large, who will serve as the commission chair. One member must be a lawyer.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOR

Oklahoma City Public Schools hosting hiring fairs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools will host job hiring fairs at three city schools on Tuesday. The fairs will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following schools:. Jefferson Middle School: 6800 S. Blackwelder, Oklahoma City, OK 73159. Mary Golda Ross Middle School: 2601...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Oklahoma City library official says abortion censorship rumor false

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A leaked email of personal notes accusing Oklahoma’s Metropolitan Library System of censoring abortion is causing quite a stir. The library’s executive director told KFOR on Thursday the information circulating about their abortion guidelines is false. “If [our staff member] waited about two...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Vice

Oklahoma Threatens Librarians: ‘Don’t Use the Word Abortion’

Library workers across Oklahoma’s Metropolitan Library System (MLS) were shocked this week after receiving instructions to avoid using the word “abortion” and not to help patrons locate abortion-related information on either library computers or their own devices. Workers were warned that they could be held legally liable and face penalties under the state's abortion laws.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Encampment Removal Leaves Some In Norman Without Place To Stay

People experiencing homelessness who had been camping out on private property in Norman are looking for a new place to stay. The group had been staying behind a grocery store near Interstate 35. Wendy Vollmer told News 9 that the sound of bulldozers woke her up Wednesday morning. "These guys...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Teague
yukonprogressnews.com

That’s all folks

The city of Yukon is moving forward with the demolition of the old Silver Cinemas movie theater. During the city council meeting Tuesday night, the council voted 4-0 to accept a fee-in-lieu of detention in the amount of $1,000 for the demolition of the structure at 1150 Garth Brooks Boulevard. In its place, there will be a new parking lot with landscaping. Council member Aric Gilliland was absent from the meeting.
YUKON, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

It’s all in the numbers

With rainfall at a premium, the best option to keep a yard green starts with a water hose. Because Yukon receives water from Oklahoma City in addition to its well water, it operates under Oklahoma City regulations – which call for even and odd numbered watering based on the last digit of a resident’s address.
YUKON, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative#Okc Council#The Oklahoma City Council
KFOR

Giant sculpture made of trash to be installed at OK park

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Scissortail Park in Oklahoma City will soon be home to a large art sculpture made from litter that was cleaned up by volunteers with OKC Beautiful. OKC Beautiful says the artwork will be installed in the southeast corner of Scissortail Park’s Lower Park, and will be created by artist Gabriel Friedman as a means to educate Oklahomans about the harms of single-use materials and litter, while promoting recycling.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kosu.org

Panasonic chooses Kansas, Oklahoma County DA race, Epic Charter School and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about a deal with Panasonic falling through after the electronics company picked Kansas to build a new manufacturing plant and what will now happen to the nearly $700M set aside to entice the business to come to the Sooner State.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
KFOR

KFOR

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy