John A Logan College receives federal grant, plans to build career and technical center

The ex-wife of an Illinois Department of Transportation worker who was believed to be killed in a crash is now charged with murder. The Jackson County State’s Attorney says 41-year-old Alexis Stallman is charged in the stabbing death of Edward Stallman. He was found unresponsive in his vehicle in a construction zone in Murphysboro July 20. Officials say the incident turned into a suspected homicide based on Stallman’s injuries.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO