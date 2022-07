There are some signs of a bit of a break from the hot weather on the horizon. However, we are going to endure two more very hot days first. For today, highs are going to push to close to the 100-degree mark under sunny skies. A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 10:00am to 8:00pm so please be very careful. This afternoon we have just the slightest chance for a thunderstorm. Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid-60s.

THORNTON, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO